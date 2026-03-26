The Only Rocky Explainer You Need For Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

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Thanks to its introduction of the creature known as Rocky, "Project Hail Mary" needs to be added to the list of great alien movies out there. Looper praised "Project Hail Mary" as a "stunning space adventure," and plenty of viewers have already seen Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) search for a way to save Earth with his new interstellar buddy. The film does a great job of explaining what Rocky's all about, but in case you missed anything, watch Looper's video above for a quick recap.

Rocky hails from the planet Erid in the 40 Eridani star system, and his world's sun is also dying from the presence of the astrophage organism, putting his civilization at risk. Both Rocky and Grace have traveled to Tau Ceti, which appears immune to the astrophage, to determine why that star is not affected. But first they need to learn how to communicate with each other, since Rocky speaks in a series of musical tones. Starting with numbers, Grace records Rocky's tones and associates them with various concepts, constructing a rudimentary way to translate Rocky's language.

Of course, language isn't the only difference between the two astronauts. Rocky is made of a rock-like matter, the explanation of which is detailed in the "Project Hail Mary" novel. The surface pressure on Erid is 29 times that of Earth, and the atmosphere is mostly ammonia. That's why Rocky requires protection on Grace's ship: oxygen isn't good for him.