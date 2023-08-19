Why Was Kate Killed On NCIS?

When a show has been on the air as long as "NCIS," there is a good chance the lineup is going to change over time, and that has certainly been the case when it comes to the cast of the long-running CBS series. As far as departures are concerned, it's no secret that some are more impactful than others, like the death of NCIS Special Agent Caitlin "Kate" Todd (Sasha Alexander) in the show's second season. Since so much time has passed since Kate's on-screen demise, some fans might wonder why she was killed so early.

In Season 2, Episode 23 ("Twilight"), which served as the season finale, a double agent for Mossad known as Ari Haswari (Rudolph Martin) killed Kate instantly after shooting her with a long-range sniper rifle during a gunfight between NCIS agents and members of the terrorist cell they were after. Haswari would later reveal that he targeted Kate because he wanted to hit Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) where it hurt.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, members of the team struggled with the loss, and the death weighed heavily on the series long after she was gone, being referenced in several subsequent entries. Mossad Officer Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) would eventually fill the void Kate left behind and join the team until her apparent off-screen death in Season 13 — de Pablo would reprise her role as Ziva in multiple Season 17 episodes.

But the reason for Kate's death wasn't just part of the story. Sasha Alexander reportedly left "NCIS" due to the show's notoriously demanding schedule, and the actor has made it clear she has no regrets about leaving. But when it comes to the fans, they most certainly have an assortment of feelings when it comes to Kate getting killed off so quickly.