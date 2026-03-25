Stephen Colbert's Lord Of The Rings Movie Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Anyone who knows anything about late night host Stephen Colbert, knows that he's a J.R.R. Tolkien superfan. In fact, he doesn't shut up about it. In 2021, for instance, Colbert had the internet in stitches with his "Lord of the Rings" rap that celebrated the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."

Colbert's fandom earned him a stint as an actor you didn't know was hiding in a Tolkien movie. In "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," he briefly appears onscreen as the Laketown Spy. Now, he's taking things one step further by actually co-writing a new Tolkien movie, currently under the working title "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past." Colbert, Philippa Boyens, and Peter McGee will write the script, which takes inspiration from the as-yet unadapted "Fellowship of the Ring" chapter "Fogs on the Barrow-downs."

The internet, of course, has taken note of Colbert's deepest Tolkien dive yet. The fans have had their say, and seem to agree that Colbert is the right man for the job. "If anyone was going to write this, you could do worse than Colbert. Dude is an encyclopedia of 'Lord of the Rings,'" user u/M086 wrote on Reddit.