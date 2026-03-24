The Classic Chuck Norris Action Movies With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Chuck Norris' movie career was definitely dotted with highlights and lowlights. He was the guy who was in "Enter the Dragon" and "Sidekicks," after all. But the "Walker: Texas Ranger" star — who died on March 20, 2026 – also had two films with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of his passing.

One, 1988's "Hero and the Terror," is about a policeman named Danny O'Brien (Norris) who walks his beat in Los Angeles and finds himself hunting for the serial-killing quarry (Jack O'Halloran) he previously put behind bars. The other is 1995's "Top Dog," which — late in the life cycle of the "a-policeman-and-his-dog" trend started by "Turner and Hooch" — features Norris as a cop once again, this time with a shaggy partner. The pair team up to investigating a series of bombings.

"Top Dog" ended up killing Norris' career as a leading man on the big screen; his movies were subsequently released direct to DVD and VHS until 2003's "The Bells of Innocence," which only received a limited run at the box office before hitting practical media. He returned to multiplexes via cameos and minor supporting parts in "The Expendables Part 2" and "Dodgeball," while the posthumously-released "Zombie Plane" is set to be his last film.