5 Movies To Watch If You Like One Battle After Another

In some ways, you could argue that there's nothing out there quite like "One Battle After Another." Paul Thomas Anderson's bravura American masterpiece, which took home the top prize of best picture at the 2026 Academy Awards — and finally won Anderson his first-ever trophy for directing, which is just astonishing in and of itself — is a bold, brash, tense, and distinctly funny portrait of people who try (and, in a lot of cases in this movie, fail) to fight back against the powers that be. With Leonardo DiCaprio at the helm, the movie focuses on his would-be revolutionary, who begins his life as Pat Calhoun but changes his name to Bob Ferguson when he goes on the run to protect his newborn baby daughter, rechristened Willa (outstanding newcomer Chase Infiniti), after Willa's mother Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) is arrested.

With unbelievable supporting turns from Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro — the former of whom won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his terrifying oddball villain Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw and the latter of whom earned a nomination in that same category as the underground leader Sensei Sergio St. Carlos — "One Battle After Another" is truly exceptional. So what should you watch next if you loved Anderson's first-ever Oscar winner? We've got some ideas.