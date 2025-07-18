Eddington Review: A Gorgeous Neo-Western Is Lost In A Messy, Covid-Inspired Plot

As enticing as it may seem, the biggest mistake one could make in trying to unpack "Eddington" and its political ideas would be to treat the Overton window like the game board for Monopoly and Ari Aster a thimble for whom a roll of dice will situate him squarely on the property of one ideology or another. It does, at times, feel frustrating that the film seems to have more fun poking fun at teenage replications of the Minneapolis race riots than it does the absurdity of anti-vaxxers, suggesting Aster may be telling this story from a holier-than-thou, center-right "both sides" perspective a lot of cowardly comedians tend to employ. But in actuality, Aster seems really taken with extrapolating one core truth among a sea of conflicting ideas.

The more isolated we became during the pandemic, the easier it became for everyone to separate themselves into increasingly partisan digital silos. These echo chambers had less and less dependence on shared truths or observations of fact, as much as ever mutable concepts of fealty to whichever causes and movements brought comfort, kinship, or safety from ridicule, embarrassment, and "cancelation." If the narrative bones of "Eddington" are built on the strictures of the Western genre, and its protagonists all modern interpretations of that genre's archetypes, then who are the good guys and the bad guys in a world where no one can agree on a shared reality?

The most dramatically nourishing points in "Eddington" are the ones that explore the limits of creating your own rules, your own justifications, and your own truth. Aster mines equal measures of tragedy and comedy from the conclusions his story draws. But across its 2.5+ hour tenure, his script does such an exceptional job of capturing one of the most tumultuous and irritating points in our national discourse, that the simple act of bearing witness to various dialogues feels like having a rail road spike lodged in the frontal lobe.

When it works, it works, but when it doesn't, "Eddington" feels like a moving experience hindered by the same quirks and indulgence that have made Aster such a divisive filmmaker to begin with.

"Eddington" arrives in theaters on July 18.