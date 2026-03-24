Who Plays Smoker In Netflix's One Piece Season 2
"One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda thinks up new ideas by pushing himself to exhaustion, which has led to some seriously imaginative characters and concepts over the years. One of the more eye-catching ones is definitely Smoker, the hard-boiled Loguetown marine captain whose signature "One Piece" Devil Fruit gives him the ability to create, manipulate, and even turn himself into thick smoke. Smoker is effectively an action hero cop archetype, which would make him the protagonist in some stories. Unfortunately for him this is "One Piece," and his job is to hunt pirates, which puts him in the antagonist slot by default — especially when he goes after the Straw Hat Pirates.
Smoker makes his live action debut in Netflix's "One Piece" Season 2, pulling off stunts like utterly manhandling Sanji (Taz Skylar) and Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) while looking cool as a cucumber. The adaptation captures Smoker's confident, lantern-jawed vibe perfectly, and Scottish actor Callum Kerr does a magnificent job in the role. Let's see what sort of trajectory brought Kerr into the world of "One Piece."
Callum Kerr has seen professional success and personal tragedy
Callum Kerr's first screen credits are from 2017, and he's already appeared in multiple notable projects. From 2020 to 2021, he played police constable George Kiss on the long-running British soap opera "Hollyoaks." After this, he picked up major roles in the historical drama "Glow & Darkness" (as Frederick VI of Swabia) and the Fox country music drama "Monarch," in which he played Wade Stellings. In 2024, he started playing the younger version of John Allen Nelson's Everett Reid in the Netflix drama "Virgin River," and in 2025 he joined the cast of Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time" as Season 3 character Galad Damodred.
Outside acting, Kerr — who grew up in Texas and is based in Nashville, Tennessee — is also a country musician. He released his first single in 2023 and has been putting out new music ever since. He's also worked as a model.
Kerr's life hasn't been without turmoil, either. In 2025, his mother and stepfather were found dead in their home in what the police initially suspected was a robbery gone wrong, but later reports have called it a murder-suicide perpetrated by the stepfather (via the BBC). The actor has requested privacy on the matter.
"One Piece" Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.
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