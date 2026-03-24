Who Plays Smoker In Netflix's One Piece Season 2

Callum Kerr's first screen credits are from 2017, and he's already appeared in multiple notable projects. From 2020 to 2021, he played police constable George Kiss on the long-running British soap opera "Hollyoaks." After this, he picked up major roles in the historical drama "Glow & Darkness" (as Frederick VI of Swabia) and the Fox country music drama "Monarch," in which he played Wade Stellings. In 2024, he started playing the younger version of John Allen Nelson's Everett Reid in the Netflix drama "Virgin River," and in 2025 he joined the cast of Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time" as Season 3 character Galad Damodred.

Outside acting, Kerr — who grew up in Texas and is based in Nashville, Tennessee — is also a country musician. He released his first single in 2023 and has been putting out new music ever since. He's also worked as a model.

Kerr's life hasn't been without turmoil, either. In 2025, his mother and stepfather were found dead in their home in what the police initially suspected was a robbery gone wrong, but later reports have called it a murder-suicide perpetrated by the stepfather (via the BBC). The actor has requested privacy on the matter.

"One Piece" Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.