One Piece: What You Need To Know To Get Ready For Netflix's Season 2
Despite no official confirmation from Netflix, all eyes are looking forward to "One Piece" Season 2 after the live-action adaptation's strong premiere this week. Although Season 1's story was relatively contained, there were plenty of teases for what could be in store with more seasons, including one hinting at a major Easter egg. With that in mind, let's check out what fans need to know to prepare for a possible "One Piece" Season 2.
With Season 1, the Netflix series covered most of the manga's "East Blue Saga," adapting the anime's first 45 episodes. Since the ending of "One Piece" Season 1 teased Smoker's imminent arrival, it's safe to say Season 2 will begin by wrapping up the East Blue portion of the story with the "Loguetown Arc," but an even bigger challenge awaits afterward.
With the manga's introductory saga behind them, "One Piece" will then move into the first of many long story arcs, starting with the "Arabasta Saga." In the anime, this story takes place from Episodes 62 to 130, so seeing how the Netflix series condenses the first major arc to fit entirely into Season 2 will be interesting. Given the importance of the "Arabasta Saga" to the entire "One Piece" story, we highly doubt Season 2 will feature any arcs past it. After Season 1, it seems like the most likely direction for "One Piece" is to use an entire season to adapt one of the manga's sagas, so Season 2 may focus on Arabasta, Season 3 Sky Island, and so on, until the Netflix series finally reveals what the One Piece is — fingers crossed.
One Piece Season 2 will change the show
While Netflix's "One Piece" does an incredible job streamlining the "East Blue Saga," adapting it in a way that newcomers and longtime fans can both enjoy, things will be different when the series, hopefully, returns for Season 2, introducing new characters and concepts that further develop Eiichiro Oda's world.
In Season 1, Netflix introduced audiences to Devil Fruits, with Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and Buggy (Jeff Ward) showcasing the abilities of two unique Paramecia-type Devil Fruits. However, Season 2 might offer a look at the two other types of power-giving produce. When the Straw Hat Pirates arrive in Loguetown and meet Smoker, they encounter their first Logia-type Devil Fruit, which allows users to transform their bodies into elements. Then, in the "Arabasta Saga," "One Piece" introduces the Zoan-type Devil Fruits and their animal-based transformations, the final of the three categories.
Speaking of the "Arabasta Saga," the collection of story arcs could be a massive game-changer for "One Piece." Here, the Straw Hats learn about the island of Laugh Tale and the whale Laboon, which will both play significant roles much later. It also features many new characters, including Nico Robin, Portgas D. Ace, Tony Tony Chopper, Princess Vivi, and Karoo, some of whom may even join the Straw Hat crew. Fans might meet their second of the Seven Warlords of the Sea after Season 1 introduces Mihawk (Steven Ward). Season 2 might also tease the concepts of Poneglyphs and Ancient Weapons, which will be significant plot points as "One Piece" moves forward.