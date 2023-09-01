One Piece: What You Need To Know To Get Ready For Netflix's Season 2

Despite no official confirmation from Netflix, all eyes are looking forward to "One Piece" Season 2 after the live-action adaptation's strong premiere this week. Although Season 1's story was relatively contained, there were plenty of teases for what could be in store with more seasons, including one hinting at a major Easter egg. With that in mind, let's check out what fans need to know to prepare for a possible "One Piece" Season 2.

With Season 1, the Netflix series covered most of the manga's "East Blue Saga," adapting the anime's first 45 episodes. Since the ending of "One Piece" Season 1 teased Smoker's imminent arrival, it's safe to say Season 2 will begin by wrapping up the East Blue portion of the story with the "Loguetown Arc," but an even bigger challenge awaits afterward.

With the manga's introductory saga behind them, "One Piece" will then move into the first of many long story arcs, starting with the "Arabasta Saga." In the anime, this story takes place from Episodes 62 to 130, so seeing how the Netflix series condenses the first major arc to fit entirely into Season 2 will be interesting. Given the importance of the "Arabasta Saga" to the entire "One Piece" story, we highly doubt Season 2 will feature any arcs past it. After Season 1, it seems like the most likely direction for "One Piece" is to use an entire season to adapt one of the manga's sagas, so Season 2 may focus on Arabasta, Season 3 Sky Island, and so on, until the Netflix series finally reveals what the One Piece is — fingers crossed.