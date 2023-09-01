One Piece: The Netflix Devil Fruit's One Weakness (So Far) Explained
Contains spoilers for "One Piece," Season 1, Episode 2 — "The Man in the Straw Hat"
Netflix's "One Piece" wastes no time diving into the action, showcasing Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) Devil Fruit abilities early on in Episode 1. While the live-action series will feature more Devil Fruit users as it continues, Episode 2 reveals that the super-powered fruits don't come without their weaknesses.
In the episode's opening scene, as Luffy is getting used to his newly-acquired abilities, Makino stresses that he needs to be careful, informing him of the steep price of the Devil Fruits' powers. "No two are the same," she tells him. "You see, they each grant you a unique ability, but there's a reason they're called Devil Fruits. It's because of the deal you make when you eat one. Mother Ocean turns her back on you, and the sea can take away your strength."
Makino's advice to Luffy primarily centers on seawater blocking Devil Fruit powers, taking away the user's abilities regardless of how much of their body is submerged. However, that's not the only weakness, as Devil Fruits also permanently remove the user's ability to swim, meaning even the strongest user could easily succumb to the ocean and drown. It may not seem like much, but considering that oceans cover most of the pirate world of "One Piece," being unable to swim is quite a daunting weakness for Devil Fruit users.
Future One Piece seasons could further explore Devil Fruits
While Luffy quickly learns of the weaknesses that come with Devil Fruits, needing Shanks (Peter Gadiot) to save him from drowning in Episode 2, if "One Piece" continues on Netflix, the series could flesh out more details regarding the exotic fruits and their abilities.
Devil Fruits are fairly complicated in "One Piece" lore, as some abilities allow users to bypass their biggest weaknesses. While most Devil Fruit users would quickly drown when submerged in water, those that can breathe underwater don't face that same risk. However, the side effects still render them immobile in water, so even if they can survive, they can't move, leaving them defenseless against underwater threats. Another loophole within the rules of Devil Fruits is that users must be touching seawater for it to affect them, meaning they could continue using their powers underwater if they wore diving suits or anything that blocks the skin from coming into direct contact with water.
Another weakness Netflix's "One Piece" could explore in future seasons is Seastone, a rare mineral that negates Devil Fruit powers. The near-indestructible stone produces the same effects as when a Devil Fruit user comes into contact with water, weakening and preventing them from using their powers. The Marines utilize Seastone in their ongoing war against piracy, fashioning handcuffs out of them to keep even the strongest Devil Fruit users in prison.