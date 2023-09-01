One Piece: The Netflix Devil Fruit's One Weakness (So Far) Explained

Contains spoilers for "One Piece," Season 1, Episode 2 — "The Man in the Straw Hat"

Netflix's "One Piece" wastes no time diving into the action, showcasing Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) Devil Fruit abilities early on in Episode 1. While the live-action series will feature more Devil Fruit users as it continues, Episode 2 reveals that the super-powered fruits don't come without their weaknesses.

In the episode's opening scene, as Luffy is getting used to his newly-acquired abilities, Makino stresses that he needs to be careful, informing him of the steep price of the Devil Fruits' powers. "No two are the same," she tells him. "You see, they each grant you a unique ability, but there's a reason they're called Devil Fruits. It's because of the deal you make when you eat one. Mother Ocean turns her back on you, and the sea can take away your strength."

Makino's advice to Luffy primarily centers on seawater blocking Devil Fruit powers, taking away the user's abilities regardless of how much of their body is submerged. However, that's not the only weakness, as Devil Fruits also permanently remove the user's ability to swim, meaning even the strongest user could easily succumb to the ocean and drown. It may not seem like much, but considering that oceans cover most of the pirate world of "One Piece," being unable to swim is quite a daunting weakness for Devil Fruit users.