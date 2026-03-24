Boston Blue Episode 12 Has A Blue Bloods Easter Egg That Jamko Fans Will Love

Fans have been wondering for months how things are going for the rest of the Reagans left behind in New York City after Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) started a new life in Boston. When it comes to at least two characters, viewers don't need to ruminate anymore. After a dozen episodes of "Boston Blue," "Blue Bloods" devotees received a surprise update on Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) when Danny got an unexpected text from his offscreen sibling in "St. Patrick's Day."

Jamie texts Danny a picture, and the image shows Jamie and Eddie's infant son in a onesie that reads "Joey Francis's First St. Patrick's Day." It's the first time fans have seen the Janko-Reagan spawn. As thrilled as fans might be about the news, on the drama side, it only helps increase Danny's homesickness as the most Irish of holidays — one that the Reagans celebrated with a memorable dinner in Season 12 of "Blue Bloods" — approaches.

Devotees will recall that Eddie announced her pregnancy in the series finale of "Blue Bloods" at the final Reagan family feast of the show. They were never rewarded with an update on how things have been going as her gestation period progresses, but it looks like all is well and Jamie and Eddie are enjoying first time parenthood.