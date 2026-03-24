Boston Blue Episode 12 Has A Blue Bloods Easter Egg That Jamko Fans Will Love
Fans have been wondering for months how things are going for the rest of the Reagans left behind in New York City after Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) started a new life in Boston. When it comes to at least two characters, viewers don't need to ruminate anymore. After a dozen episodes of "Boston Blue," "Blue Bloods" devotees received a surprise update on Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) when Danny got an unexpected text from his offscreen sibling in "St. Patrick's Day."
Jamie texts Danny a picture, and the image shows Jamie and Eddie's infant son in a onesie that reads "Joey Francis's First St. Patrick's Day." It's the first time fans have seen the Janko-Reagan spawn. As thrilled as fans might be about the news, on the drama side, it only helps increase Danny's homesickness as the most Irish of holidays — one that the Reagans celebrated with a memorable dinner in Season 12 of "Blue Bloods" — approaches.
Devotees will recall that Eddie announced her pregnancy in the series finale of "Blue Bloods" at the final Reagan family feast of the show. They were never rewarded with an update on how things have been going as her gestation period progresses, but it looks like all is well and Jamie and Eddie are enjoying first time parenthood.
Little Joey's name is very special
Little Joey's name certainly carries an important connotation. Joey is likely short for Joseph — the name of his much-lamented and missed late uncle Joe Reagan, who died before "Blue Bloods" started in the line of duty. Many plots and storylines on the mothership drama revolve around Joe's death, whether the Reagan family is dealing with the case he left behind or coping with the arrival of Joe's secret illegitimate son, Joe Hill (Will Hochman). The "Francis" is likely for Jamie and Danny's dad, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), whose full name is Francis Xavier Reagan. A no-nonsense New York police commissioner, Frank is a loving but fair-minded father to one and all, and he's revered by all of his kids.
Will "Boston Blue" devotees ever get to meet little Joey — or catch up with Jamie and Eddie — face to face? Series co-creator Brandon Margolis has demurred on the topic, but admits they're looking to weave more of the clan into the show as time goes on. "Obviously, there were a lot of [Reagans], but the invitations are extended, and we are just looking for the right stories to bring them into Danny and Sean's world," he told TV Insider. "That's kind of all I can say at the moment without spoiling too much." The next member of the family to show up on Danny's doorstep is set to be patriarch Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), who will pop up in Episode 13 of the show.