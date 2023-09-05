The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 12

On CBS' "Blue Bloods," the Reagan family loves their traditions. That's obvious when it comes to the family's shared line of work as various members of New York City law enforcement. It can also be seen in the family's weekly Sunday dinners, in which other traditions come to the fore: arguing, razzing one another, and giving newcomers a hard time, as Eddie (Vanessa Ray) can attest (all out of love, of course).

There are also some subtle but crucial nods to the family's Irish-American heritage. In the most overt celebration of their background, the Reagans enjoy a St. Patrick's Day feast, and one such meal resulted in the best dinner scene from Season 12.

In "Guilt," the Reagans gather for the holiday, and as the sole non-Irish attendee, Eddie has a few questions. Namely, why aren't any of the Reagan boys named Patrick? As it turns out, Erin (Bridget Moynihan) was almost Patrick had she been a boy. If Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) had his druthers, she would have had a different name entirely: "I wanted them to name you Fart" (to be fair, he was four years old at the time). Instead, her name hails from the Irish phrase "Erin go bragh," or "Ireland forever." The scene got one Redditor thinking, should Eddie and Jamie (Will Estes) ever bring children into the world, Patrick would be an appropriate name.