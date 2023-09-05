The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 12
On CBS' "Blue Bloods," the Reagan family loves their traditions. That's obvious when it comes to the family's shared line of work as various members of New York City law enforcement. It can also be seen in the family's weekly Sunday dinners, in which other traditions come to the fore: arguing, razzing one another, and giving newcomers a hard time, as Eddie (Vanessa Ray) can attest (all out of love, of course).
There are also some subtle but crucial nods to the family's Irish-American heritage. In the most overt celebration of their background, the Reagans enjoy a St. Patrick's Day feast, and one such meal resulted in the best dinner scene from Season 12.
In "Guilt," the Reagans gather for the holiday, and as the sole non-Irish attendee, Eddie has a few questions. Namely, why aren't any of the Reagan boys named Patrick? As it turns out, Erin (Bridget Moynihan) was almost Patrick had she been a boy. If Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) had his druthers, she would have had a different name entirely: "I wanted them to name you Fart" (to be fair, he was four years old at the time). Instead, her name hails from the Irish phrase "Erin go bragh," or "Ireland forever." The scene got one Redditor thinking, should Eddie and Jamie (Will Estes) ever bring children into the world, Patrick would be an appropriate name.
A proper Irish feast (whisky included)
The weekly meals on "Blue Bloods" always include real food, even if it isn't always the most appetizing. For "Guilt," the production team went all out, taking to Twitter to share the holiday menu of corned beef and cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and Irish soda bread — an appropriately festive menu for the series' 250th episode.
The meal's real centerpiece involves a tradition wherein the diners drown a four-leaf clover in whiskey, then fish it out and toss it over their shoulders. The Reagans raise their glasses and take turns reciting an Irish prayer. "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rains fall soft upon your fields. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." The scene ends with a requisite "Kiss me, I'm Irish" from Eddie as "I'm Shipping to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys blares.
The Irish (or Irish-adjacent, anyway) fanbase seems especially discerning when it comes to the Reagan clan's alcohol preferences, and one fan noticed the Irish-American family's partiality to Finnerty's, a fictional Scotch. Indeed, a Finnerty's bottle is visible on the table at St. Patrick's Day. Their post reads, "If the Reagans are proudly Irish-American, why do they always seem to drink Scotch whisky and not Irish whiskey?" Much like the Reagans squabbling, no one could come up with a real reason, save that Finnerty's must be the best fake Scotch on the market. Sláinte indeed.