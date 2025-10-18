Boston Blue: How Danny Reagan Ends Up In Boston After Blue Bloods
Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Faith and Family"
Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is the last guy you'd ever expect to see in Boston, but personal tragedy ends up drawing him there — and a quest for justice keeps him in the city. Danny flies to Beantown when he gets a call telling him that his rookie cop son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), has been severely injured in a fire at a tech company. A distraught Danny soon arrives at the hospital to watch over his boy. Sean is intubated and in a coma, and doctors warn Danny that there's little hope he may wake up. The injustice of it all eats at the elder Reagan's conscience. Though he spends most of his time sitting at Sean's bedside at first, he ultimately can't resist the siren call of the crime scene and visits the location of the blaze, Image Stats Inc.
When Danny tries to chase down a suspicious-looking figure lingering outside of the burned-out building, he runs into lead detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). She suspects Danny's a perp and holds him at gunpoint. Danny identifies himself, and his reputation does the heavy lifting when he decides to get involved in the investigation. Detective Silver already has her hands full — during a sweep of the ruined office complex, she finds a woman named Andrea Decker (Stephannie Hawkins) sitting dead in her desk chair. Lena takes one look at the body and realizes Andrea didn't lose her life in the fire — she was shot to death. Danny does what he can to figure out who killed Andrea, knowing that he's also trying to help bring in the person who hurt his son.
Danny insists he's going back to New York
Danny is adamant that he's not going to stay in Boston as he helps Lena and her family of cops work through the evidence pouring in from the Image Stats fire. Though he repeatedly turns up his nose at the city and its ways, he's begrudgingly personable when he spends time with the Silvers chowing down on dinner. In spite of himself, he fits in. He's also essential to figuring out the murder of Andrea Decker; while Lena has a hunch she grabbed the wrong suspect, Danny's the one who puts all of the case's disparate particles together and points her team toward the right criminal. His usefulness to the BPD has been officially established.
And the universe seems committed to making sure Danny cools his heels at Downtown Crossing. In spite of the heavy odds against him, Sean emerges from his coma at the end of "Faith and Family." With that, Danny's trial by Beantown fire seems to be over, but will the city keep its hold on him? After all, he and Lena make a great team, and now he has Sean's recovery process to keep him busy. What will happen to Danny's old life in New York? Perhaps the next episode of "Boston Blue" will bear some clues.