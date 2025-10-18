Boston Blue: How Danny Reagan Ends Up In Boston After Blue Bloods

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Faith and Family"

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is the last guy you'd ever expect to see in Boston, but personal tragedy ends up drawing him there — and a quest for justice keeps him in the city. Danny flies to Beantown when he gets a call telling him that his rookie cop son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), has been severely injured in a fire at a tech company. A distraught Danny soon arrives at the hospital to watch over his boy. Sean is intubated and in a coma, and doctors warn Danny that there's little hope he may wake up. The injustice of it all eats at the elder Reagan's conscience. Though he spends most of his time sitting at Sean's bedside at first, he ultimately can't resist the siren call of the crime scene and visits the location of the blaze, Image Stats Inc.

When Danny tries to chase down a suspicious-looking figure lingering outside of the burned-out building, he runs into lead detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). She suspects Danny's a perp and holds him at gunpoint. Danny identifies himself, and his reputation does the heavy lifting when he decides to get involved in the investigation. Detective Silver already has her hands full — during a sweep of the ruined office complex, she finds a woman named Andrea Decker (Stephannie Hawkins) sitting dead in her desk chair. Lena takes one look at the body and realizes Andrea didn't lose her life in the fire — she was shot to death. Danny does what he can to figure out who killed Andrea, knowing that he's also trying to help bring in the person who hurt his son.