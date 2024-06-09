What Star Trek: Discovery Season 6 Would Have Been About

"Star Trek: Discovery" ends its journey with Season 5, but fans are no doubt eager to know where the show might have taken things if it had a chance to continue. In an interview with Variety, the people behind the series have offered some hints on what could have been — and it sounds like Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the rest of the crowd would have been in for a pretty interesting time.

"The story, nascent as it was, was eventually going to be tying that thread up and connecting 'Discovery' back with 'Calypso,'" showrunner Michelle Paradise said about the planned central plot for the Season 6 that will never be. She was referring to the "Star Trek: Short Treks" adventures — namely, Season 1, Episode 2 of the shortform anthology show, titled "Calypso."

In the episode, a man called Craft (Aldis Hodge) wakes up on the long-abandoned USS Discovery and befriends its computer, which has become a sentient AI entity called Zora (Sash Striga and Annabelle Wallis). The budding romance between the mystery man and the evolved AI ultimately fails and Zora equips Craft for a journey home.