10 Most Popular Superheroes In The World

Superheroes are some of popular culture's oldest characters, having been around for well over a century. Of course, the modern superhero is quite different from those that came before. These days, most people get their superhero fix from watching the plethora of blockbusters released on a somewhat regular basis, but comics continue to entertain the masses; and, as a result, there are many popular superheroes.

Whether you prefer the superheroes of Marvel, DC Comics, or the independent publishers in between, some characters have more fans than others. Popularity isn't entirely quantifiable, as it's dependent on numerous factors, and a character who was immensely popular yesterday may no longer curry favor with fans today. Still, the amount of comic book sales, screen adaptations, merchandising, and video games offer plenty of clues.

The most popular superheroes in the world probably won't come as too much of a surprise. Even if you've never read a comic book, odds are you can name at least three of them off the top of your head, and therein lies the truth of superhero popularity — they're everywhere, and take up significant chunks of pop culture. These 10 popular superheroes, presented in no particular order, are celebrated around the world, and many of them have been that way for decades.