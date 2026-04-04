10 Most Popular Superheroes In The World
Superheroes are some of popular culture's oldest characters, having been around for well over a century. Of course, the modern superhero is quite different from those that came before. These days, most people get their superhero fix from watching the plethora of blockbusters released on a somewhat regular basis, but comics continue to entertain the masses; and, as a result, there are many popular superheroes.
Whether you prefer the superheroes of Marvel, DC Comics, or the independent publishers in between, some characters have more fans than others. Popularity isn't entirely quantifiable, as it's dependent on numerous factors, and a character who was immensely popular yesterday may no longer curry favor with fans today. Still, the amount of comic book sales, screen adaptations, merchandising, and video games offer plenty of clues.
The most popular superheroes in the world probably won't come as too much of a surprise. Even if you've never read a comic book, odds are you can name at least three of them off the top of your head, and therein lies the truth of superhero popularity — they're everywhere, and take up significant chunks of pop culture. These 10 popular superheroes, presented in no particular order, are celebrated around the world, and many of them have been that way for decades.
Hulk
While his solo movie career has been pretty lackluster, there's no denying that the Hulk is one of Marvel Comics' most popular heroes. When first introduced into the Marvel Universe in 1962, he was gray, transformed at sundown and sun up, and was hounded by the U.S. Army. Over the years, the Hulk evolved into a monstrous and at-times intelligent superhero who grows stronger the angrier he becomes. He's appeared in thousands of comics, cartoons, video games, and live-action movies.
The character has always been popular with readers, and his popularity grew in 1977, thanks to "The Incredible Hulk" live-action TV show that ran for five seasons and spawned three made-for-TV movies. When he got his first feature film in 2003, it wasn't well-received, but the Hulk's movie life kept going in 2008, with "The Incredible Hulk" being the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mark Ruffalo took over the role from Edward Norton, beginning in "The Avengers," and he's played it ever since. Ruffalo's performances have significantly elevated the Hulk's stature in popular culture, and it hasn't hurt his comic book sales either. The character has been the central focus of several large-scale crossover series and major storylines throughout the 21st century. Most notable is writer Al Ewing and illustrator Joe Bennett's "The Immortal Hulk," which sold particularly well during its 2018-2021 print run.
Black Panther
When Black Panther was introduced in "Fantastic Four" #52 in 1966, he quickly became established as one of the most influential Black superheroes of the 20th century. Sadly, there weren't many at the time of his introduction, and Black Panther was the first for Marvel Comics – but he wouldn't be the last. Initially, the character was featured in guest roles, primarily in "Fantastic Four" before advancing to his first solo series in 1977. He went on to join the Avengers and become a major player in worldwide superhero affairs for decades.
It took a long time before Black Panther made the leap into animation, appearing in "X-Men: The Animated Series" in 1995. This was later followed by his eponymous cartoon series, building popularity with non-comic book readers. Of course, it wasn't until 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" that Chadwick Boseman first stepped into the role in live-action, and hooked moviegoers. A solo movie that grossed over $1.3 billion soon followed, further expanding Black Panther's popularity.
Sadly, Boseman died in 2020, but his work as the Black Panther continued in animated form via "What If...?" He was also honored throughout "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." That success has fueled further development of Black Panther's comic book appearances, and he's been the focus of several crossover events and a new solo volume, alongside numerous tie-in series focusing on the character and those in his orbit.
Deadpool
Writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Rob Liefeld created Deadpool for "New Mutants" #98 in 1991, and the character was popular among readers for years. He started out making guest appearances before landing a solo series in 1997, and his popularity only grew from there. For most of his time in print — especially in the 1990s and 2000s — Deadpool wasn't well-known outside of comic book readers, until he started appearing in animation on TV.
Eventually, a horrendous version of Deadpool appeared in live-action for the first time in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," played by Ryan Reynolds. That take wasn't well-received, but Reynolds wanted to make it right. He worked for years to land a solo film featuring the Merc with a Mouth, and absolutely nailed it in 2016's R-rated "Deadpool." The success of that film, which brought in over $780 million, launched a franchise that made Deadpool a household name.
While Deadpool's popularity in print never waned, it did see a huge uptick following his successful live-action film franchise. In 2020, Deadpool found his way into Manga through a deal with Shonen JUMP and Marvel Comics, and the result was Marvel's most-read comic book, with millions hopping online to check out each chapter, while his Western comics continue to enjoy widespread readership.
Captain America
While some comic book characters' popularity never waned, the same cannot be said for Captain America. He first appeared in "Captain America Comics" #1 in 1941, socking Adolf Hitler in the jaw. As a wartime superhero, Cap was everywhere, defending the Allies against the Axis Powers during World War II. Afterwards, interest in wartime heroes waned, and Cap's comic was discontinued in 1950. He returned in 1964 in "The Avengers" #4, when he's thawed out to become the team's new leader.
Since then, Captain America has appeared in print, movies, TV shows, and video games. He's been in more movies than most realize, thanks to the largely forgettable 1979 film and another botched effort in 1990. Of course, it wasn't until Chris Evans took on the role in "Captain America: The First Avenger" that Cap's worldwide popularity soared, and it hasn't declined. Even after Evans handed over the shield, the character remains foremost in many fans' minds.
Evans is returning to the MCU in "Avengers: Doomsday," which hasn't hurt Cap's image, nor has it hindered his comic book popularity. He continues to kill it with his eponymous series, and because Cap shows up in almost every Marvel Comics crossover, he's appeared in thousands of popular books.
Iron Man
Iron Man has always been relatively popular among Marvel readers. He joined the Marvel Universe in 1963's "Tales of Suspense" #39, building up readership before landing his first solo series in 1968's "The Invincible Iron Man." Since then, he's been an Avengers mainstay at the forefront of most major crossover events, up to and including "Civil War." Still, he wasn't the most popular Marvel character for many years.
Things changed when a brilliant casting decision allowed Robert Downey Jr. to bring him to the silver screen. In 2008, "Iron Man" kicked off the MCU in a big way, and a lot of the film's success stemmed from Downey's exceptional take on the character. Throughout the "Infinity Saga," Iron Man remained the center of it, focusing all of his energy on protecting the world. He appeared in three solo films, all of the "Avengers" movies, and several others.
While Iron Man sacrifices his life to save the universe in "Avengers: Endgame," Downey is returning in "Doomsday." That said, he's playing Doctor Doom, so Iron Man's time in the MCU may be at an end. With the movies elevating Iron Man's popularity, his comic book success has likewise increased. Because he's involved in so many crossover events and solo storylines, Iron Man has appeared in nearly as many issues as Cap — despite being around for 22 fewer years.
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman has an interesting history, having started her superhero career as the secretary for the Justice Society of America. She debuted in 1941's "All Star Comics" #8, and was created by William Moulton Marston, a psychologist who used suffragists and centerfolds for inspiration. It took time for her to develop into the Wonder Woman we know today, helped significantly by writer and artist George Pérez, who reinvented the character in the 1980s.
Fans unfamiliar with comics were introduced to Wonder Woman in 1975 via the "Wonder Woman" television series starring Lynda Carter. She got a huge boost in popularity when Gal Gadot's live-action take was introduced in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," but it was her followup 2017 solo film "Wonder Woman" that truly elevated the heroine's public image.
To most fans, Gadot's portrayal is the best screen adaptation of Wonder Woman; and while her second solo movie flopped, the character remains popular. Her comic books continue to land on store shelves every month, and according to Privacy Journal, Wonder Woman is the most popular female superhero in the United States, ranking first place in 31 out of 50 states, leaving Captain Marvel, Black Widow, the Invisible Woman, Supergirl, and all the rest in her dust.
Wolverine
Wolverine, who first appeared in 1974's "The Incredible Hulk" #180 and #181, was created to sell comics to Canadians. He wasn't a mutant in the early days, but over time, the character became a more complex person with a long-forgotten past and one of Marvel's most popular superheroes.
Wolverine's popularity has been on the rise since his introduction. He landed a four-issue miniseries, which led to a solo series and appearances all over Marvel Comics' books. While popular in print and animation, it was his live-action depiction that boosted his worldwide adoration. Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in "X-Men" in 2000 and kept it going for more than 24 years across 10 films.
It's not hyperbolic to claim that Jackman's Wolverine carried the "X-Men" film franchise, and his addition to the third "Deadpool" movie only boosted his reputation, though there have also been plenty of canceled Wolverine films. Wolverine's comics have always been popular, and with his film successes, the character has appeared in even more books over the years.
Spider-Man
While Marvel Comics has been around since 1939, its most popular creation wasn't introduced until 1962. Of the thousands of Marvel characters, Spider-Man is the company's most popular, and it has been that way for decades. The character was introduced in the final issue of "Amazing Fantasy" before landing his own series the following year. "The Amazing Spider-Man" continues to come out every month, amassing hundreds of issues across its seven volumes.
Outside of comics, Spidey has appeared in two live-action television shows, first in 1977 and again in 1978 in Japan, along with several animated series. The character's live-action feature film debut came in 2002 with "Spider-Man" starring Tobey Maguire, the first of a trilogy. Andrew Garfield took over for two "The Amazing Spider-Man" films in the early 2010s, before Tom Holland nabbed the role in the MCU, appearing in several solo movies and "Avengers" crossovers.
While often considered the most popular Marvel superhero, Spider-Man is also seen by many as the most popular of all superheroes, in and out of Marvel. Much of his fame stems from his relatability. Spider-Man, rather Peter Parker, has trouble paying his bills, issues with women, and the same kind of struggles as most people, making him easily identifiable.
Superman
When it comes to modern superheroes, Superman is the OG. He first appeared in "Action Comics" #1 in 1938, displaying his iconic super strength on the cover. His popularity soared from there, taking over "Action Comics" while developing his own "Superman" solo title and several spin-offs, including "Superboy" and many others.
Superman has remained popular in print, appearing in thousands of comics, but has also been a success in radio, animation, both in films and TV shows, video games, and live-action movies. It didn't take long for Supes to fly off the comic page and onto the airwaves, appearing in "The Adventures of Superman" radio serial, which ran from 1940 to 1951. His television appearances across the 21st century include "Smallville," "My Adventures with Superman," and "Superman & Lois."
"Superman: The Movie" was released in 1978, and proved successful, paving the way for all superhero movies that followed. 2025's "Superman" was an excellent addition, and more will follow with the expansion of the DC Universe.
Batman
Like Superman, Batman has always been a popular character. He was first introduced in 1939's "Detective Comics" #27, before leading the popular anthology, and landing a solo series and plenty of spin-offs. Batman appeared in various forms of media over the years, with an outstanding animated series, some of the best video games ever released, and so much more.
Batman found a new audience via the 1966 "Batman" TV series and feature film starring Adam West. Still, it wasn't until 1989 when director Tim Burton took the reins with star Michael Keaton that the character was elevated cinematically. "Batman" was an astounding success, launching a film franchise that would be rebooted multiple times, keeping the Caped Crusader popular for decades.
There are many movie versions of Batman these days, and every fan has their favorite. Batman's popularity has never been in dispute, and his comics include some of the best stories ever told. Frank Miller's seminal work "The Dark Knight Returns" inspired creators for decades, and remains one of the best books DC has ever published. For many, Batman is more popular than Superman, making him the lead for DC — which is difficult to contest when you look at how many times he's appeared in movies, comics, games, and more.