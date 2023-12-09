Eric Kripke Is 'Desperate' To Adapt Saga - Here's Why That's Still Unlikely

Eric Kripke, creator of "Supernatural" and "The Boys" TV series, is making it known what comic property he'd like to adapt next. According to the series creator, he'd love to take a stab at Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' sci-fi comic epic, "Saga."

"Saga" is an Image Comic series co-created by Vaughan and Staples, which debuted in 2012. It tells the story of two soldiers, Marko and Alana, from opposite sides of a galactic war, falling in love, having a child named Hazel, and escaping their wartorn lives to start a new one far away from their past. However, their attempts to have a normal life are interrupted by those from their home planets wanting to hunt them down and bring them to justice, seeing them as fugitives at war.

Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter that he is obsessed with the series and wants the opportunity to bring it to television audiences. "I'm obsessed with it. So insane and so grounded at the same time. Brian and Fiona, call me!" Kripke also later tweeted, "Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well!"

While his passion is undeniable, Kripke's hopes are likely improbable, as there are many logistical barriers to overcome for "Saga" to happen outside the comics.