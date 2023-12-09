Eric Kripke Is 'Desperate' To Adapt Saga - Here's Why That's Still Unlikely
Eric Kripke, creator of "Supernatural" and "The Boys" TV series, is making it known what comic property he'd like to adapt next. According to the series creator, he'd love to take a stab at Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' sci-fi comic epic, "Saga."
"Saga" is an Image Comic series co-created by Vaughan and Staples, which debuted in 2012. It tells the story of two soldiers, Marko and Alana, from opposite sides of a galactic war, falling in love, having a child named Hazel, and escaping their wartorn lives to start a new one far away from their past. However, their attempts to have a normal life are interrupted by those from their home planets wanting to hunt them down and bring them to justice, seeing them as fugitives at war.
Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter that he is obsessed with the series and wants the opportunity to bring it to television audiences. "I'm obsessed with it. So insane and so grounded at the same time. Brian and Fiona, call me!" Kripke also later tweeted, "Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well!"
While his passion is undeniable, Kripke's hopes are likely improbable, as there are many logistical barriers to overcome for "Saga" to happen outside the comics.
Why a Saga adaptation probably won't ever happen
"Saga" is one comic you'll likely never see on the big or small screen. Brian K. Vaughan, whose other works "Paper Girls" and "Y: The Last Man" have been adapted, has outright stated that he and Fiona Staples are guarded about their rights to the creator-owned Image Comics series and don't foresee a live-action version of "Saga:"
"I wanted to do something that was way too expensive to be TV and too dirty and grown-up to be a four-quadrant blockbuster," Vaughan told the Hollywood Reporter back in 2012. He added, "I guess I wanted [to] make something that if people were looking at this and going, 'Is this something we can option,' they would close it right away and say, 'This is not for us.'"
Bringing "Saga" to live-action would require creative input from Vaughan and Fiona Staples and a massive budget, given the incredible cosmic settings, alien characters, and worlds created in the book. Ultimately, it's hard to deny the comic is the best way for the story to exist, as it would be a near-impossible task to do it justice in another medium. But, if they do decide to do a movie getting big names attached wouldn't be a big challenge, with actors like Tessa Thompson expressing love for the comic.
If Vaughan and Staples ever gave anyone the green light to adapt the series, Kripke would be a fine choice to lead it. Just don't expect news anytime soon.