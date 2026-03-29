15 Best Movie Sequels Of All Time, Ranked

It is a truth universally acknowledged that all sequels are not created equal. Some, as we're about to discuss here, are really great; others, like "Jaws 2" or even "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde," turn out to be complete duds. Some particularly great movies never even get a sequel at all, which does feel like sort of a good call. Still, sometimes lighting does strike twice, and it did with all 15 of these picks.

From sci-fi epics to blockbuster comedies to one of the most emotional Pixar movies ever made (which is really saying something), here are the best movie sequels ever made, ranked from "really good" to "wow, it was even better than the first movie!" Keep reading to find out where your favorite sequel ended up on the list.