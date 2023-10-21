Why Grant Gustin Didn't Play The Flash In Zack Snyder's Justice League
When it came to casting the Flash in Zack Snyder's take on the DC universe, one name that was understandably thrown around by fans as their dream choice was already the fastest man alive. By the time the cast was confirmed for "Justice League" in 2016, Grant Gustin had already lapped Ezra Miller, with "The Flash" already into its 3rd season on The CW. Even so, audiences were still perplexed as to why he never got the call to stand alongside the likes of Ben Affleck's Batman or Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, which was a decision Snyder was happy to clear up.
Speaking to the Daily News about the universe he was mapping out at the time, Snyder acknowledged the one that The CW had established with the likes of Stephen Amell's "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow" didn't line up. "I'm very strict with this universe and I just don't see a version where ... that [tone is] not our world." He wasn't wrong. Even after Snyder's departure and then a revived vision of what his version of the Justice League looked like, it was a far darker, moodier tone than the brighter and perkier perspective of the Arrowverse. While it might have checked some fans' boxes to see that version of the Flash rub shoulders with Snyder's superheroes, Gustin has no hard feelings and expressed his gratitude for his time on hero duty years later.
Grant Gustin was happy with his version of The Flash staying in his lane
After an incredible nine seasons, Grant Gustin finally hung up his smoking hot shoes as the Flash in early 2023, the same year Ezra Miller's long-awaited solo film arrived — albeit with a not-so-welcome reaction. While someone else was getting on the big screen in a role he'd made his own for almost a decade, Gustin didn't sound too upset about the run he had as Central City's savior. In an interview with TV Line, Gustin, who had debunked rumors of him appearing in the "Flash" movie, was grateful for his superhero gig, saying, "I was happy. I was working with Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, guys that I couldn't be more grateful to be working with and guys that I knew really understood who the Flash was and really wanted to take care of the character, so I was happy where I was."
Ultimately, the timing worked out, as Gustin stepped away from the role as the "Flash" film finally made it through development hell (the feature was announced in 2014). "It's just been there the whole time, but not really, because now it's finally coming out as we wrap up," Gustin said. Regardless of the movie's reception (and the box office bomb "The Flash" became), comic book fans are undoubtedly spoiled in having so many potential favorites enter the Speed Force. In the end, it really doesn't matter. As we all know Michael Rosenbaum is arguably the best Wally West to date.