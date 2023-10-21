Why Grant Gustin Didn't Play The Flash In Zack Snyder's Justice League

When it came to casting the Flash in Zack Snyder's take on the DC universe, one name that was understandably thrown around by fans as their dream choice was already the fastest man alive. By the time the cast was confirmed for "Justice League" in 2016, Grant Gustin had already lapped Ezra Miller, with "The Flash" already into its 3rd season on The CW. Even so, audiences were still perplexed as to why he never got the call to stand alongside the likes of Ben Affleck's Batman or Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, which was a decision Snyder was happy to clear up.

Speaking to the Daily News about the universe he was mapping out at the time, Snyder acknowledged the one that The CW had established with the likes of Stephen Amell's "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow" didn't line up. "I'm very strict with this universe and I just don't see a version where ... that [tone is] not our world." He wasn't wrong. Even after Snyder's departure and then a revived vision of what his version of the Justice League looked like, it was a far darker, moodier tone than the brighter and perkier perspective of the Arrowverse. While it might have checked some fans' boxes to see that version of the Flash rub shoulders with Snyder's superheroes, Gustin has no hard feelings and expressed his gratitude for his time on hero duty years later.