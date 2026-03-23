Who Are Nicholas Braimbridge And Tony Cooper? Bridgerton Season 4 Dedication, Explained
The fourth season of "Bridgerton" is filled with tender, sweet romance and a cross-class connection that unites Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) with housemaid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The final episode of Sophie and Benedict's love story, "Dance in the Country," concludes by dedicating the outing to the memories of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper.
For fans curious about who the two men were, Baimbridge was a scenic painter whose work on "Bridgerton" extended to its spin-off series, the loosely-based-on-real-life "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story." He passed away of undisclosed causes in May 2025, and left behind two teenage daughters, Flora and Amelia. His wife predeceased him in 2025 of cancer. "He was an expert faux finisher well known for his exquisite marbling and wood grain finishes, the knowledge of which was built up over years working with very top end interior designers and latterly within the film and TV industries," Alison Gartshore, who works on "Bridgerton" as its art director, said in the information section of the GoFundMe she opened in the wake of his death.
Tony Cooper worked as a unit driver for both Bridgerton and "Queen Charlotte," ferrying actors from their hotels and homes to the set every day. No cause of death has been publicly stated in his case.
Tony Cooper had a long career behind him
Nicholas Braimbridge's resume on IMDb hasn't been updated, so it's hard to track down further credits for him, but Tony Cooper served in the crews of multiple programs and movies.
Cooper got his start in 2006 with the show "Mutual Friends" and principally worked out of England. Among the many projects he drove actors for include both halves of the ending of Harry Potter, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," as well as "My Weekend with Marilyn," "Wonder Woman" and "Black Widow." He drove Nathalie Emmanuelle exclusively for the "Four Weddings and a Funeral" remake miniseries, and was a cast driver for "The Crown" from Season 1 to Season 3. He was an uncredited driver for Cobie Smulders in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." His final job was the first episode of Season 4 of "Bridgerton."