Tragic Details About How I Met Your Mother Star Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders has played a news anchor, a teenage popstar, and a proud Canadian — and that's only as Robin Scherbatsky on "How I Met Your Mother." The CBS sitcom following Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he tells his two kids how he met their mother introduces plenty of characters, including one of his most important girlfriends and friends in Robin. The show put Smulders on the map, letting her not only show off her comedic chops but play someone she shared something with, since she's also Canadian.

While the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" left much to be desired for fans (particularly when it came to Robin's journey), it cemented Smulders in Hollywood. She's done plenty since then, from playing conservative columnist and pundit Ann Coulter in "Impeachment: American Crime Story" and Mrs. Quagmire in Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" to continuing her tenure as Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She even made a guest appearance in the spin-off series "How I Met Your Father."

There's no denying that Smulders has had a successful career since "How I Met Your Mother" put her on the map, but she's also been through some tragic moments, both before and after she made it as an actress. Like others, she's had doubts about her career, dealt with difficult diagnoses, and had to literally rebuild from the ground up. Despite these tragic details, she's used her platform to help others and spread awareness.