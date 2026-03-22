The Dark Comic Book Fate Of Daredevil's Karen Page, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has left critics stunned, with the Disney+ series presenting a thrilling conclusion to the city-wide war between the blind, superpowered attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and New York City's corrupt mayor, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka the Kingpin.
Despite all the blood shed by these two mortal enemies over the course of the season, the real beating heart of the series is Karen Page, played with steely-eyed intensity by Deborah Ann Woll. After a reduced role in "Born Again" Season 1, Karen returns with a vengeance, teaming up with Daredevil to stop Fisk at any cost.
Karen Page is ultimately one of Daredevil's closest friends and greatest loves, but fans of the "Daredevil: Born Again" television series may be shocked to learn that she has a much darker fate in the original Marvel comics. Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in 1964's "Daredevil" (vol. 1) #1, Karen Page is introduced as Matt Murdock's glamorous and adoring secretary. The two fall in love, but their on-again, off-again romance is complicated by tragedy, betrayal, and self-sacrifice, before reaching its ultimate end. Here is the dark comic book history of Karen Page, explained.
Karen Page betrayed Daredevil by revealing his secret identity
Matt's secret double life puts an incredible strain on their relationship — not only is Karen frequently kidnapped by Daredevil's foes, like Purple Man and the Masked Marauder, but Matt briefly romances her under a third identity as his fictional twin brother, Mike Murdock. (No, really.) In "Daredevil" (vol. 1) #57, Matt reveals his secret identity to Karen, but it's too late. Karen leaves Matt and moves to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, appearing in gothic soap operas and having a fling with stuntman Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider.
Karen Page disappears from Marvel Comics for several years, before making a shocking return in Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's acclaimed 1986 "Born Again" story arc. Her acting career dead, Karen has become addicted to heroin and engages in survival sex work. Desperate and with nothing else left to sell, Karen reveals Daredevil's secret identity in exchange for drugs, and the information eventually reaches the Kingpin. Fisk enacts a methodical plan to destroy Matt's life, seizing his finances, stripping his law license, and then blowing up his brownstone. The Kingpin also dispatches assassins to kill Karen, but she narrowly escapes and reunites with Matt — the Man Without Fear, who is now a man with nothing to lose.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
She rebuilt her life, but sacrificed herself to save Daredevil
Matt forgives Karen, and they rekindle their romance as he helps her recover from drug withdrawal. In "Daredevil" (vol. 1) #248, Karen opens a free legal clinic in Hell's Kitchen, operating the emergency hotline while Matt offers legal advice for the community. She finds stability in her work, but her personal life is rocked by Matt's emotional entanglement with the mutant assassin Typhoid Mary.
Karen becomes the talk radio host "Paige Angel" for the Kingpin's WFSK station; she keeps her job a secret from Matt, but Daredevil calls her show and commends her for using her platform to help people. Unfortunately, Karen's connection to Daredevil still puts her in harm's way. "Daredevil" (vol. 1) #375 sees the supervillain Mr. Fear framing Karen for murder. Matt defends her in court, but it's the Kingpin who ensures she is found innocent, so that Daredevil will owe him a favor.
Later, Karen learns that she has tested positive for HIV, but the news is part of a plan by the illusion-casting Mysterio to ruin Daredevil's life, and Mysterio admits that he does not know Karen's actual status. Tragically, this proves moot — in "Daredevil" (vol. 2) #5, Karen protects an orphaned baby girl targeted by Bullseye, and in the ensuing fight, she sacrifices herself and takes a fatal blow meant for Daredevil. Karen dies in Daredevil's arms, and Matt asks that the baby be named "Karen" in honor of the woman he loved.