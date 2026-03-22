The Dark Comic Book Fate Of Daredevil's Karen Page, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 has left critics stunned, with the Disney+ series presenting a thrilling conclusion to the city-wide war between the blind, superpowered attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and New York City's corrupt mayor, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka the Kingpin.

Despite all the blood shed by these two mortal enemies over the course of the season, the real beating heart of the series is Karen Page, played with steely-eyed intensity by Deborah Ann Woll. After a reduced role in "Born Again" Season 1, Karen returns with a vengeance, teaming up with Daredevil to stop Fisk at any cost.

Karen Page is ultimately one of Daredevil's closest friends and greatest loves, but fans of the "Daredevil: Born Again" television series may be shocked to learn that she has a much darker fate in the original Marvel comics. Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in 1964's "Daredevil" (vol. 1) #1, Karen Page is introduced as Matt Murdock's glamorous and adoring secretary. The two fall in love, but their on-again, off-again romance is complicated by tragedy, betrayal, and self-sacrifice, before reaching its ultimate end. Here is the dark comic book history of Karen Page, explained.