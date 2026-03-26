10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On Disney Plus

When you own both Marvel and Star Wars, your roster of science fiction shows is going to fill up fast. While it took some time for Disney+ to start debuting original series — most of which have been less than stellar — the platform has become one of the strongest in the streaming landscape for big-budget, high-quality genre fiction. And that goes beyond its two leading franchises.

Thanks to its partnership with Hulu under the overall Disney umbrella, and a notable roster of older shows in its back catalog, Disney+ has a pretty wide range of sci-fi series to pick from. Long-running network classics like "Fringe" and "Stargate Atlantis," sci-fi comedies like "The Orville" and "Rick and Morty," and a bevy of animated series are all available for streaming, in addition to the big tentpoles.

To assemble this list, we weighed each show's critical reviews, fan reception, and overall legacy. Let's take a look at some of the best sci-fi shows currently streaming on Disney+, from space operas and animated classics to cyberpunk sagas and modern techno-thrillers.