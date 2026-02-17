12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Futurama

What is the 31st century going to look like? According to "Futurama," it's going to look a lot like the 21st century does, albeit one with far more autonomous robots and vulgar aliens than we have access to now. "Futurama" is the brain child of "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening; and while it has the dubious distinction of being canceled not just once, but twice, the series has lived on thanks to a cult audience who fell in love with the series on home video and championed its resurrection.

Each episode explores a new, absurd corner of the universe. The show centers on unwitting time traveler Philip J. Fry (Billy West) and his coworkers — the headstrong Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), rebellious Bender (John DiMaggio), and cranky Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (Billy West) — as they go on a series of mind-bending adventures and harebrained schemes.

Whether you're a long time fan who knows every episode by heart or a new fan from Hulu looking for the best episodes to check out, we've mapped out 12 of the show's most rewatchable episodes for any time you need a good laugh.