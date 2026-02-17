12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Futurama
What is the 31st century going to look like? According to "Futurama," it's going to look a lot like the 21st century does, albeit one with far more autonomous robots and vulgar aliens than we have access to now. "Futurama" is the brain child of "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening; and while it has the dubious distinction of being canceled not just once, but twice, the series has lived on thanks to a cult audience who fell in love with the series on home video and championed its resurrection.
Each episode explores a new, absurd corner of the universe. The show centers on unwitting time traveler Philip J. Fry (Billy West) and his coworkers — the headstrong Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), rebellious Bender (John DiMaggio), and cranky Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (Billy West) — as they go on a series of mind-bending adventures and harebrained schemes.
Whether you're a long time fan who knows every episode by heart or a new fan from Hulu looking for the best episodes to check out, we've mapped out 12 of the show's most rewatchable episodes for any time you need a good laugh.
I, Roommate (Season 1, Episode 3)
Fry and Bender become quick friends after he crash-lands in the year 3000, and when the slovenly Fry outstays his welcome at the Planet Express offices, Bender invites Fry to move into his robot apartment. But what's good for a robot isn't quite as habitable for a human, and the two go apartment hunting for something that would make them both happy.
While the first two episodes of the series are primarily focused on introducing the wild world of the future and the colorful cast of characters, "I, Roommate" is the first time we got to see what the show was really capable of. This episode featured jokes about old school sitcoms like "The Odd Couple" one moment, then baroque references to the artistic works of surrealist M.C. Escher the next. We also get to see the solidification of Bender and Fry's friendship, with the two forced to admit that they care for each other more than they want to admit, which will become the core of many of the series' best episodes for its entire run.
A Fishful of Dollars (Season 1, Episode 6)
Before Fry came to the future, he was pretty much broke. His bank account had only 93 cents in it, which wasn't even enough to buy a slice of pizza back in 1999. But in "A Fishful of Dollars," Fry discovers that, thanks to the magic of compound interest, the modest 2.25% interest over the last 1,000 years has transformed his 93 cents into $4.3 billion.
Now the richest man on the planet, Fry goes on a spending spree, indulging his every whim and flight of fancy, until it lands him the crosshairs of the ruthless industrialist known simply as Mom (Tress MacNeille) when Fry outbids her for the universe's last remaining tin of anchovies.
Much of the series' humor comes from taking an absurd premise seriously, and here we get to see the cutthroat world of hostile corporate power movers applied to something seemingly worthless. Fry's love for the fish means that even when Mom succeeds in bankrupting him, he refuses to sell her the anchovies, and instead shares them on a pizza with his friends. They may think it's disgusting, but Fry's plucky attitude makes it so that he gets the last laugh after all.
When Aliens Attack (Season 1, Episode 12)
Do you ever get upset when the internet cuts out before you get to finish an episode of your favorite show? That's exactly what happens to the galactic warriors of Omicron Persei 8 when their signal is cut off while watching the series "Single Female Lawyer" (a goofy parody of '90s smash hit "Ally McBeal"), thanks to Fry's bumbling antics a thousand years prior.
By the time the signal makes it all the way to their planet, Fry is there to bear witness to their invasion of Earth. Mistaking the series for a real person, their leader Lrrr (Maurice LaMarche) demands to meet "the one named McNeal," leading Fry and the crew to recreate the episode as best they can. Fry writes up a script with what little he can remember of the series, and the gang puts on a show for Lrrr and his planet.
Playfully spoofing science fiction tropes around alien invasions and the cheesy landscape of '90s television, "When Aliens Attack" is an early example of the series biting the hand that feeds to hilarious results.
How Hermes Requisitioned His Groove Back (Season 2, Episode 11)
"Futurama" has a deep bench of supporting characters, each with their own unique quirks; even if they look like they might be a one-note joke, you'd be surprised at how deftly the show can build an entire episode around them.
Case in point: "How Hermes Requisitioned His Groove Back." Hermes (Phil LaMarr), the Jamaican accountant at Planet Express, loves his job more than Bender loves booze. But on the eve of being promoted to a Grade 35 bureaucrat, the crew trashes Hermes' office. This doesn't just cost him the promotion, but worse: He's forced to take a paid vacation.
A new accountant takes over the Planet Express offices and wipes out Bender's personality, and Hermes comes to the rescue to sift through the piles of records to find the floppy drive containing Bender's memory disk with a show-stopping musical number. While not a full-on musical series like "Bob's Burgers," many of the best episodes of "Futurama" craft tunes that double as anthems for their characters. "The Bureaucrat Song" is one of the catchiest, with a worthwhile message you'll want to play on repeat: "When push comes to shove, you gotta do what you love. Even if it's not a good idea!"
Parasites Lost (Season 3, Episode 2)
If you've ever made a desperate stop at a gas station looking for food on a road trip, you might have made some questionable decisions about what to eat. However, none would hold a candle to what Fry decides to do in "Parasites Lost": He eat a moldy egg salad sandwich that leaves him infested with a colony of microscopic worms.
In a parody of "Fantastic Voyage," Farnsworth creates miniature versions of the crew to travel inside Fry's body and eliminate the parasites while Leela distracts Fry to prevent the worms from discovering their plans. At this point in the series, Leela has rejected Fry's advances over and over, but something is different about the boy as the parasites turn him into a more intelligent and capable version of himself, and Leela begins to fall for this new and improved Fry.
In the most emotional and poignant moment of the show so far, Fry composes a sonnet for Leela on the holophonor, which creates a visual tableau of their love; however, this prompts Fry to question whether she loves him or the worms. This episode combines the quick-witted jokes that made the show such a cult classic with the emotional pathos of the series' best episodes, without getting quite as emotionally devastating as Season 5's supreme tear-jerker "Jurassic Bark."
The Day The Earth Stood Stupid (Season 3, Episode 7)
Fry's biggest weakness is that he is a monumental dummy, but in "The Day The Earth Stood Stupid," that fact turns him into Earth's savior. A race of villainous floating Brain spawn turn everyone on Earth into walking imbeciles on their quest to eliminate all thought from the galaxy, except Fry is so dumb that he is immune to their brain-melting beams. Nibbler (Frank Welker) reveals himself to be part of a secret society of alien creatures called Nibblonians, who have been protecting the universe from the Brain spawn for millennia.
Many of the funniest episodes of "Futurama" are built around Fry making stupid decisions to catastrophic consequences, and it's refreshing to see him turn his biggest weakness into a strength. Featuring a dreamlike sequence through worlds based on literature that are far too highbrow for Fry to understand — like "Moby Dick," "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," and "Pride and Prejudice" — "The Day The Earth Stood Stupid" is fun to watch again and again.
Roswell That Ends Well (Season 3, Episode 19)
What exactly happened in the small town of Roswell, New Mexico in the year 1947 has been the subject of endless speculation. Was it a shadowy conspiracy centered around the mysterious military base known only as Area 51? Or was it a simple Cold War-era paranoia blown up to hysterical proportions? We'll never know with 100% clarity, and in "Roswell That Ends Well," "Futurama" turns that mystery into one of its most enduring and rewatchable episodes with a twisty storyline about time traveling that lands the Planet Express crew smack dab in the middle of history.
It all starts with Fry putting metal in the microwave, and the resulting radiation combines with a supernova to send the crew back in time, inadvertently turning them into the UFO that was discovered by the Roswell Air Base. Zoidberg (Billy West) is taken prisoner, and the crew have to not only save him from being vivisected, but also find an experimental microwave so that they can return to the year 3000.
As if that's not hard enough, Fry discovers his grandfather Enos (also voiced by Billy West) is a soldier at the base. Farnsworth warns Fry that if he interferes with Enos' life, he could inadvertently wipe himself out of existence, which of course results in Fry killing his poor grandfather. Fry ends up sleeping with Enos' fiancée Mildred (Tress MacNeille), producing the paradox that he is indeed his own grandfather.
Fry and the crew manage to escape before he can really wrap his head around the implications of this wonky timeline. Time traveling stories are always better on rewatch, as you can examine the cause-and-effect backwards and forwards, so you'll want to make the return trip to "Roswell That Ends Well."
Godfellas (Season 3, Episode 20)
"Futurama" is as much a work of science fiction as it is an animated comedy, and no episode better captures both sides of the series than "Godfellas." It starts simply enough, with a pirate gang attacking the Planet Express crew and sending Bender flying out into space where no one can find him. As he floats helplessly in the void, he gets hit by a meteor that drops a colony of Shrimpkins on him, who look up to Bender as a God.
At first, Bender enjoys his role as a deity, but fulfilling their prayers causes all kinds of unintended consequences. He then tries to stand back and allow the Shrimpkins to fend for themselves, but his abstention only results in a splinter society of Shrimpkins renouncing their former god and building an atheistic society on his butt. As religious conflict sprouts between the two clans, Bender resolves to no longer involve himself, hoping that this will prevent more unintended harm — only for the situation to devolve even further.
That's when Bender crosses paths with God himself (Billy West), a pulsating cosmic entity who reveals that it has experienced the same heartbreak with its own creations and now operates on a simple philosophy: "When you do things right, people won't be sure you've done anything at all." Such a potent meditation on religion and faith is surprising from such a silly cartoon, but "Godfellas" is a rewarding watch for the faithful and nonbelievers alike.
Bender Should Not Be Allowed on TV (Season 4, Episode 6)
The foul-mouthed Bender is the unofficial mascot of "Futurama," and his malignant influence endeared him to fans who wished they could be as cool and nonchalant as he is. Chomping on cigars and telling his friends and enemies alike to kiss his shiny metal behind, Bender is not a good role model, and that's exactly what makes him such a compelling character.
That is why he takes center stage in one of the series' funniest episodes, ironically titled "Bender Should Not Be Allowed on TV," which follows the metal jerk as he joins the cast of the robot soap opera "All My Circuits" and steals the show with his bad behavior. Kids around the galaxy start to copy him; and at first, Bender delights in corrupting the youth, until it bites him in the derriere when he's robbed by those very same kids.
So Bender takes up the mantle of kicking himself off of television, and the episode becomes delightfully meta as Bender rails against the influence the medium can have on our youth. This ends with Professor Farnsworth extolling the virtues of turning off the television once in a while. You can listen to him, or you could choose to rewatch "Bender Should Not Be Allowed on TV," because it's really, really funny.
Where No Fan Has Gone Before (Season 4, Episode 11)
It's safe to say that there would be no "Futurama" without "Star Trek." In "Where No Fan Has Gone Before," "Futurama" got to pay tribute with the ultimate piece of fan service in a wicked crossover that is just as funny for diehard Trekkies as it is for their mortal enemies: "Star Wars" fans.
It all starts when Fry discovers that "Star Trek" has been outlawed after religious zealots started a fanatical war in the name of the sci-fi franchise. This leads him to find the head of Leonard Nimoy (playing himself) on a mission to the distant planet Omega 3, where the last remaining tapes are stored. But when they arrive on the planet, they discover that the entire cast of "Star Trek" — including William Shatner, Walter Koenig, George Takei, and Nichelle Nichols — are being held prisoner by an energy being and devoted Trekkie called Melllvar (Maurice LaMarche), forced to role-play as their characters for all of eternity.
This episode is filled with in-jokes and references for Trekkies who could give Melllvar a run for his money. It also doubles as a worthy tribute to the series that started it all, giving the cast one last mission to explore strange new worlds and go boldly where no nerd has gone before.
The Farnsworth Parabox (Season 4, Episode 15)
"Futurama" always knows how to take a heady concept and turn it into a wacky adventure, and in "The Farnsworth Parabox," the show takes aim at the multiverse. It starts with the Professor inventing a box that contains a parallel universe inside of it. He forbids the crew from looking inside but, of course, they do so immediately, and Leela falls inside. Here, she discovers how different decisions she could have made throughout her life might have resulted in a happier life for her and Fry.
But as both sides become paranoid that their doppelgängers are actually inhabitants of an evil dimension, a series of misunderstandings ends up creating a whole plethora of multiverse boxes, each containing their own bizarre alternate realities inside.
The mind-bending twists and turns of this story, along with the alternate visions of the characters we know and love, makes "The Farnsworth Parabox" an extraordinarily fun watch. With an infinite amount of possibilities, it feels like the writers found all the funniest ones to explore in this episode.
The Devil's Hands Are Idle Playthings (Season 4, Episode 18)
For four seasons, Fry has been trying to win Leela's heart, and in "The Devil's Hands Are Idle Playthings," he finds an unlikely ally in the Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta). Fry hopes to prove his love for Leela by writing an opera inspired by her on the holophonor, but his fat human fingers can't do the job — so he makes a deal with the Robot Devil to trade his hands in for a pair of robot hands. Fry pulls a fast one on Robot Devil by demanding the Devil's hands, and in revenge, the Robot Devil conspires to make Leela go deaf.
Leela makes a deal with the Robot Devil so she can hear Fry's opera, but the cost turns out to be her hand... in marriage! This Faustian bargain elevates the spectacle with super heightened emotions, and the musical number that makes up the episode's climax will get stuck in your head for days, if not longer. With the dramatic, tear-jerking ending, you'll find yourself coming back every time you need a good cry.