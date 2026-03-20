Chuck Norris' First TV Role Came In A Classic '70s Series

When the death of actor and martial arts legend Chuck Norris was announced on March 20, 2026, in addition to sharing their favorite Chuck Norris jokes of all time, fans started digging back through the action icon's filmography. He was of course best known for his hit TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger" and for action flicks like "Lone Wolf McQuade," "Missing in Action," and "Code of Silence." But one thing that you may not have known about Chuck Norris is that he got his start on television in a show created by James L. Brooks: ABC's "Room 222," a comedy-drama series about a history class at a Los Angeles high school.

"Room 222" followed the students in the titular classroom as they experienced racism, bullying, and a host of other issues that continue to plague young people growing up. Norris' first credited role came in Season 2, Episode 10 — "Dreams of Glory." The episode, which aired on November 25, 1970, hones in on a shy student named Larry Ellison (Eric Laneuville), who gets bullied by bigger kids. His teacher, Pete Dixon (Lloyd Haynes), suggests he take up karate, and he attends a class overseen by Chuck Norris, playing himself.

Norris is a good teacher — maybe too good, in fact, because Larry is very keen to show off his new karate skills. He decides that he's going to show one of the guys who has been giving him a hard time (who also happens to have a crush on the same girl) what he can do. "Dreams of Glory" is a classic bullied-kid-becomes-the-bully story, though Larry sees the error of his ways before going too far. After all, as Norris once said, "Martial arts is not just about self-defense; it's about self-control and self-improvement."