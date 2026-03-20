Chuck Norris' First TV Role Came In A Classic '70s Series
When the death of actor and martial arts legend Chuck Norris was announced on March 20, 2026, in addition to sharing their favorite Chuck Norris jokes of all time, fans started digging back through the action icon's filmography. He was of course best known for his hit TV show "Walker, Texas Ranger" and for action flicks like "Lone Wolf McQuade," "Missing in Action," and "Code of Silence." But one thing that you may not have known about Chuck Norris is that he got his start on television in a show created by James L. Brooks: ABC's "Room 222," a comedy-drama series about a history class at a Los Angeles high school.
"Room 222" followed the students in the titular classroom as they experienced racism, bullying, and a host of other issues that continue to plague young people growing up. Norris' first credited role came in Season 2, Episode 10 — "Dreams of Glory." The episode, which aired on November 25, 1970, hones in on a shy student named Larry Ellison (Eric Laneuville), who gets bullied by bigger kids. His teacher, Pete Dixon (Lloyd Haynes), suggests he take up karate, and he attends a class overseen by Chuck Norris, playing himself.
Norris is a good teacher — maybe too good, in fact, because Larry is very keen to show off his new karate skills. He decides that he's going to show one of the guys who has been giving him a hard time (who also happens to have a crush on the same girl) what he can do. "Dreams of Glory" is a classic bullied-kid-becomes-the-bully story, though Larry sees the error of his ways before going too far. After all, as Norris once said, "Martial arts is not just about self-defense; it's about self-control and self-improvement."
Norris got into acting thanks to Steve McQueen
"Room 222" was an important show for its time. It debuted in 1969 and had a Black lead. It was unafraid to tackle racism without resorting to sensationalism, making sure to portray its characters in a nuanced light. Chuck Norris was just one of many guest stars who appeared on the show during its run, with the likes of Mark Hamill, Rob Reiner, and Richard Dreyfuss popping up, to name a few. But Norris only got interested in acting in the first place thanks to a gentle push from one of his martial arts students — film legend Steve McQueen.
Norris was initially in the United States Air Force and studied martial arts during his time in Korea. He'd go on to win the Professional Middleweight Karate World Championship six years in a row, and throughout this time, he also served as a karate instructor to numerous students, including McQueen. Norris' son, Dakota Norris, uploaded a video to YouTube of his father talking about how the fateful encounter went: "[McQueen] says, 'Have you ever thought about being an actor?' And I kind of laugh. I said, 'Steve, I've never even done a high school play.'"
Norris was hesitant about getting into the industry at 34 years old, but McQueen reminded him of how, in his classes, he always told him he could do anything if he set his mind to it. With that, Norris was convinced. Friend and fellow martial artist Bruce Lee invited him to play a villain in his 1972 film "The Way of the Dragon" and Norris' career bloomed from there, spanning many decades — his final film was 2024's "Agent Recon." But it all started with a little role in "Room 222," a show that has sadly lost many cast members.