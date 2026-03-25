5 Ways Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Changed Superhero Movies Forever

As hard as it may be to believe, Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is now 10 years old. This long-stewing showdown between the two icons of DC Comics hit theaters on March 25, 2016 and immediately became divisive. For some, this deconstruction of the biggest superheroes on the planet was an excitingly fresh take. For others, though, it was a bloated mess trying way too hard to be impactful. The word "Martha," jars of urine, and stories about drowning horses would never be the same after "Dawn of Justice."

A decade later, the live-action DC Comics movie space has moved on from the DC Extended Universe. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is now inhabiting movie theaters, "Dawn of Justice" still drums up severe opinions and passionate discussion. It's also still producing ripple effects powerfully reverberating through the superhero landscape. The biggest ways "Dawn of Justice" changed superhero cinema reflect, on one hand, this production's less-than-ideal critical outcome adversely affecting post-2016 DC movies.

On the other hand, "Dawn of Justice" has also had other, unexpectedly positive effects, including introducing superheroes that have gone on to have impressive solo outings. Perhaps these five lasting effects of "Dawn of Justice" weren't what Snyder and company had in mind when they made this blockbuster. However, a decade later, they reflect how people are still talking about "Dawn of Justice."