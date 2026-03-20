The Secret Subplot You Missed In Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

Contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary"

There are plenty of smaller stories tucked into the larger narrative arc of "Project Hail Mary," the hit sci-fi film based on Andy Weir's book of the same name – if you need a more thorough run-through before heading to your local cineplex, make sure to check out Looper's full explainer. The flashbacks are particularly interesting as they flesh out Ryland Grace's (Ryan Gosling) story and provide critical explanations for why he wakes up in another star system to start the story. There are also different scenes loaded with small details, including one subplot that is very easy to miss: a tattoo on Eva Stratt's (Sandra Hüller) arm.

When SlashFilm's Ethan Anderton spoke with directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the question came up about whether any small details were snuck into the movie. Lord immediately replied with two words: Sandra's tattoo. The reference has to do with a theme that the directors initially wanted to weave into the story. In Lord's words: "After Grace went off to space, people did not cooperate. The governments turned on Sandra and dragged her before a criminal court and sent her to prison. And she has a tattoo — this came from Andy [Weir], his idea — so she has a tattoo that says, 'I've been in French prison for life.'"