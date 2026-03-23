The Testaments: What You Need To Know About The Handmaid's Tale Sequel

When audiences last left "The Handmaid's Tale" universe, Gilead's liberation by the American army had just begun and the East Coast was starting to see change. June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) was free, and writing her memoir. But her new life wasn't perfect: her daughter Hannah (then Jordana Blake) had not been rescued from the wife school in which she has been placed, and the whereabouts of her other daughter, Nicole, were unknown.

Even worse, the rest of Gilead hadn't been liberated yet. With the world still "under his eye," there were plenty of regions left for further exploration, both there and in the redeveloping United States — still many ugly stories to tell and be told by the aunts, handmaids, wives and jezebels who were left behind to rebel, dream, live and suffer.

But the first and most important story to spin off from "The Handmaid's Tale" will be Hannah's, and the new series "The Testaments" will pick up with her continued development into a wife under the stewardship of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). But when and where can you watch it, who else will star in it, and who is behind the show? Here's everything we know so far about "The Testaments."