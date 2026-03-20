Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary?

Don't board any massive spacecrafts if you haven't seen "Project Hail Mary." Spoilers ahead!

"Project Hail Mary," the newest movie from directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller — with screenwriter Drew Goddard on the creative team and star Ryan Gosling in front of the camera — is really long. If you run out to pee as soon as the end credits start, we'll forgive you; it's two hours and 36 minutes, after all. So is there a post-credits scene?

No — there's not. The MGM logo (the studio responsible for the film, which was purchased by Amazon in 2021), which famously features its lion mascot, appears at the end of the film and makes noises like Rocky, the movie's weirdly adorable alien voiced and puppeted by James Ortiz. That's not even really a post-credits scene, but that's the most you're going to get from "Project Hail Mary" if you're really looking for any Easter eggs after the movie concludes. Thankfully, the story of "Project Hail Mary" plays out in such a satisfying way that you won't really need anything more as those credits roll.