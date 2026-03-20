Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary?
Don't board any massive spacecrafts if you haven't seen "Project Hail Mary." Spoilers ahead!
"Project Hail Mary," the newest movie from directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller — with screenwriter Drew Goddard on the creative team and star Ryan Gosling in front of the camera — is really long. If you run out to pee as soon as the end credits start, we'll forgive you; it's two hours and 36 minutes, after all. So is there a post-credits scene?
No — there's not. The MGM logo (the studio responsible for the film, which was purchased by Amazon in 2021), which famously features its lion mascot, appears at the end of the film and makes noises like Rocky, the movie's weirdly adorable alien voiced and puppeted by James Ortiz. That's not even really a post-credits scene, but that's the most you're going to get from "Project Hail Mary" if you're really looking for any Easter eggs after the movie concludes. Thankfully, the story of "Project Hail Mary" plays out in such a satisfying way that you won't really need anything more as those credits roll.
Project Hail Mary is a smart, satisfying sci-fi blockbuster based on a best-selling novel
"Project Hail Mary," which earned a rave review from Looper's own Reuben Baron, is a smart, compelling story adapted from Andy Weir's bestselling novel about a middle school science teacher who wakes up on a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. That teacher and scientist, Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), is, as it happens, on that ship to try and prevent the outright dimming of the sun, a frightening phenomenon happening because of microorganisms dubbed "Astrophage" that are blocking it. Armed with a one-way ticket to the depths of space, Ryland is sent to try and find something that could counter the Astrophage. Instead — at least at first — he finds the aforementioned Rocky, a rock-shaped alien from a planet called Erid who's also trying to get to the bottom of the Astrophage situation.
Ryland and Rocky team up and do, ultimately, find a solution ... but we won't spoil all the fun twists and turns of "Project Hail Mary" here in case you haven't seen it. When you do go and see it — and the movie is in theaters now — don't wait around for a post-credits sequence that isn't coming.