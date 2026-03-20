The Unique (And Ironic) Way Project Hail Mary Achieves Interstellar Travel

Contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary"

Traveling through interstellar space is a big element of many sci-fi stories. Whether you're talking about Star Trek's Warp speed or the wormhole jump points in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, there have been many different takes on how humans could potentially move quickly through space. In the case of the stunning space drama "Project Hail Mary," the means to travel light years away actually comes from the "antagonists" of the film: Astrophage.

Astrophage is the name given to the alien microbe that is causing the sun to dim, threatening the future of humanity. It's essentially an interstellar mold that grows on stars. However, Astrophage also gives humans the tools needed to address the issue — it can travel for several light years from its source. This means that, when harnessed and pointed in the right direction, the microbe can actually power a ship through space at incredible speeds.

How is this possible? At the risk of oversimplifying Weir's fictional but believable scientific explanations, Astrophage "eats" light. It takes massive amounts of energy from light and turns it into mass. Then, it burns that mass to move through space at lightning speed toward other sources of light, flitting from star to star. Earth starts to cool down when the microbe reaches our sun, but humans are able to harness its power to give themselves a fighting chance.