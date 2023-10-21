Star Trek: How Fast Is Warp Speed Exactly?

"Star Trek" fans are well accustomed to hearing Starfleet captains give the order to travel at maximum warp, but what, exactly, does that mean? The intergalactic storytelling in the "Star Trek" franchise is enabled by the futuristic invention of faster-than-light travel, with starships able to cross impossibly vast distances of space in the time it takes for a commercial break. But for fans who've wondered how fast warp speed actually is, things start out relatively (pun intended) simple. The way warp works is the complex part.

Basic warp speed, also referred to as warp 1, is exactly the speed of light. That's approximately 300,000 kilometers per second. Anything below that speed is described on board a Starfleet vessel as a fractional. But the scale isn't linear, which makes things tricker to calculate at any speed other than a flat warp 1. The best scale to use is the one from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," by which point there was an actual mathematical formula in use to calculate warp speeds. By that scale, a warp factor of 0.5 is only about one-tenth the speed of light, while warp 5 is 213.7 times faster than light.

As seen in many "Star Trek" episodes, the laws of space-time start to break down entirely once warp 10 is reached. Warp 10 gets defined as infinite speed, which means anything traveling at it would occupy all points in space at the same time. Even in science fiction, there must be a limit somewhere.