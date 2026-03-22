15 Best Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

Letterboxd was first established in 2011. What once was a peculiar site for film nerds has grown exponentially in recent years to become a go-to social media app for all kinds of cinema fans. Whether it's casual watchers of motion pictures or die-hard movie fans with Agnes Varda's name tattooed on their backs, Letterboxd has become the place for all of them. Users on this site log movies they've watched and offer up their own ratings or reviews. Such reviews can be a single pithy sentence or a longer treatise full of insight into what makes a piece of art tick.

Events like a big horror director writing a "Madame Web" Letterboxd review (and not holding back) have helped generate so much attention towards this social media platform. However, what really gets people hooked on Letterboxd is the movies themselves. That includes the features comprising Letterboxd's top 500 films list. This regularly updated collection of motion pictures consists of the 500 movies with the highest user ratings on the site.

The 15 best movies on Letterboxd, according to users (as of this writing), are the ones that rule this list and are often acclaimed masterpieces that encapsulate why people harbor lifelong passions for film. Letterboxd can be useful for more than just humorous reviews of bad movies. It can also be a place to truly savor 15 movies that make this medium worthwhile.