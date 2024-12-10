The 14 Most Disturbing Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Whether it's the visceral feeling that truly distressing stories can produce or simply morbid curiosity, it's no secret that humans can be drawn to some horrific stuff. After all, blood, guts, and a good dose of terror are all pretty terrible, but they're still the makings of a perfect horror flick. In fact, the genre of horror as a whole was largely been built off of our fascination with what can only be called disturbing. With that in mind, we've decided to compile some of the most disturbing films ever made.

While the lion's share of our picks fall into the more traditional realm of horror, given how subjective the concept of disturbing media is, not every entry can be so easily defined. A few manage to make audiences sick to their stomachs without ever inserting a single scare into their runtimes. And though we'll be dodging spoilers wherever we can, to discuss some of the more crucial aspects of why some of these films get under your skin, there are times it's unavoidable to properly explain a title. Think you know which upsetting flicks made our list? Read on to find out!