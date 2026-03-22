10 Best Alternate Movie Endings Of All Time, Ranked

You would think that with all the time and money that goes into making a film, the creative team would know how they'd want it to end. While that's usually the case, other times they stumble upon the conclusion along the way, or try out several different endings before landing on one that works. Maybe the director creates their dream finale, only for studio intervention to rear its ugly head and force them to film one they perceive as more palatable to viewers. Often, test screenings play a key role in these changes, proving that audiences don't always know what's best for them.

The results are, as you might expect, fairly mixed. A lot of the time, the ending that ultimately hit theaters is the one that works best for the movie, and it's clear why the other versions landed on the cutting room floor. But every once in a while, you learn of an alternate ending so perfect you can't imagine why it got subbed out. The entries on this list are the ones that, at the very least, add some ineffable quality to their respective film and we wish had been part of the final product.