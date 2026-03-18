52 Times Kate McKinnon Broke Other Actors On Set

Movie and TV star Kate McKinnon is an expert at breaking up both an audience and her colleagues with a simple change of inflection or a bob of her head. Want to watch her crack up her co-stars a whole bunch? Click our video above and join in on the laugh fest.

McKinnon's time on "Saturday Night Live" was particularly laden with knee-slappers. The "Close Encounter" sketches — in which she plays a gray-haired woman named Colleen Rafferty, whose stories about her abduction by aliens get more and more outrageous as the vignettes go on — had a tendency to make others chortle. Among the many celebs who have giggled at the sight of Colleen's antics was Barbie's favorite Ken, Ryan Gosling.

Another of McKinnon's best "SNL" characters? Debette Goldry, a classic Hollywood actress whose over-the-top ways have taken down luminaries like Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston. But while McKinnon's great at making her fellow actors lose it mid-scene, actually making herself laugh in a sketch was a strictly verboten act.