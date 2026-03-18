52 Times Kate McKinnon Broke Other Actors On Set
Movie and TV star Kate McKinnon is an expert at breaking up both an audience and her colleagues with a simple change of inflection or a bob of her head. Want to watch her crack up her co-stars a whole bunch? Click our video above and join in on the laugh fest.
McKinnon's time on "Saturday Night Live" was particularly laden with knee-slappers. The "Close Encounter" sketches — in which she plays a gray-haired woman named Colleen Rafferty, whose stories about her abduction by aliens get more and more outrageous as the vignettes go on — had a tendency to make others chortle. Among the many celebs who have giggled at the sight of Colleen's antics was Barbie's favorite Ken, Ryan Gosling.
Another of McKinnon's best "SNL" characters? Debette Goldry, a classic Hollywood actress whose over-the-top ways have taken down luminaries like Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston. But while McKinnon's great at making her fellow actors lose it mid-scene, actually making herself laugh in a sketch was a strictly verboten act.
Breaking character made Kate McKinnon feel ashamed
For Kate McKinnon, falling out of character during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch tended to made her feel bad — but sometimes she was having so much fun, it was hard to resist doing so.
"I felt ashamed, because we're not supposed to (break character), and there's something unprofessional about it. And yet sometimes it was just too fun," she explained on the "Good One" podcast. "There was a hint, I guess, of wanting the audience to know like, 'oh, man, I love this. You have no idea how much I love Aidy Bryant and how much I love this job and how much I love these jokes.' So sometimes I would allow myself to just go there."
While McKinnon may not have broken up on live TV as often as other "SNL" cast members, she definitely knows how to make her scene partners roll in the aisles. Want to watch her get them going? Click our video above and have a guffaw on us.