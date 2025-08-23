15 Times The SNL Cast Broke On Live TV

If you've ever wondered about the most notorious instances of "Saturday Night Live" cast members breaking character and bursting into giggles mid-sketch, Looper has you covered with an extensive new video on that very subject. As facets of "SNL" lore go, live character breaks are among the most interesting ones, for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, there's the fact itself of their disruptive nature, occurring as often as they do in spite of Lorne Michaels' well-documented directive to avoid breaks at all costs.

Then, of course, there's the glimpse that live breaks offer into the cast members' process, and into the specific things that make them tick humor-wise, or just succeed at bringing their walls of stoicism down. Watching performers as seasoned and carefully selected as the "SNL" players give in to an unscripted fit of laughter can often feel like watching the curtain get pulled back on their behind-the-scenes dynamic, as though these competent, professional comedians were momentarily metamorphosing into a group of friends hanging out. When it's a performer you particularly love, it can even be highly endearing.

Perhaps most importantly, breaks on "SNL" are striking testaments to how often they don't happen, even with the show being broadcast live and without the possibility of second takes; every time an actor can't help but laugh, it's a reminder of the fact that they have somehow been keeping themselves together all along while delivering the funniest, most absurd lines imaginable.