15 Times The SNL Cast Broke On Live TV
If you've ever wondered about the most notorious instances of "Saturday Night Live" cast members breaking character and bursting into giggles mid-sketch, Looper has you covered with an extensive new video on that very subject. As facets of "SNL" lore go, live character breaks are among the most interesting ones, for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, there's the fact itself of their disruptive nature, occurring as often as they do in spite of Lorne Michaels' well-documented directive to avoid breaks at all costs.
Then, of course, there's the glimpse that live breaks offer into the cast members' process, and into the specific things that make them tick humor-wise, or just succeed at bringing their walls of stoicism down. Watching performers as seasoned and carefully selected as the "SNL" players give in to an unscripted fit of laughter can often feel like watching the curtain get pulled back on their behind-the-scenes dynamic, as though these competent, professional comedians were momentarily metamorphosing into a group of friends hanging out. When it's a performer you particularly love, it can even be highly endearing.
Perhaps most importantly, breaks on "SNL" are striking testaments to how often they don't happen, even with the show being broadcast live and without the possibility of second takes; every time an actor can't help but laugh, it's a reminder of the fact that they have somehow been keeping themselves together all along while delivering the funniest, most absurd lines imaginable.
Character breaks are a storied part of SNL history
"Saturday Night Live" character breaks are, in fact, such fascinating occurrences that some have passed into legend right alongside the show's best gags and sketches. The normally composed and iron-willed Heidi Gardner made headlines in 2024 for breaking while impersonating NewsNation host Bobbi Moore. In 2004, the whole cast struggled to contain their laughter during the first appearance of Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer, breaking character so spectacularly that the sketch's critical failure became part of the joke.
"Weekend Update" hosts, who have a little more room to play the baffled straight man to whichever kooky figure joins them at the desk, have also been known to react with open laughter to many guests, and even to the occasional prompter cue. Jimmy Fallon, in particular, made frequent breaks an active part of his brand as host; Fallon even brought that tendency to non-"Weekend" sketches, to the point where it became controversial.
Some of the show's most iconic cast members, such as Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell, have gained a reputation for being dependable professionalism slayers and making everybody around them break. Others, such as Bill Hader, have become notable for the many instances in which their commitment to the bit blended beautifully with their inability to keep it together; then-writer John Mulaney even got Hader to break character during the beloved Stefon sketches by tossing new jokes previously unknown to Hader onto the prompter without warning. You can relive all that and much more in Looper's video above — try to watch it without breaking.