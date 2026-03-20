Pixar's Hoppers And Project Hail Mary Share A Voice Cameo

It turns out the two best blockbusters of March 2026, the wild Pixar comedy "Hoppers" and the stunning space adventure "Project Hail Mary," have something surprising in common: both productions convinced living legend Meryl Streep to record a few lines for a comedic cameo.

Streep's involvement with "Hoppers," in which she voices the monarch butterfly Insect Queen, was announced ahead of the movie's release, but the nature of her role was one of the film's most amusing shockers. As the royal who first proposes the idea of "squishing" Mayor Jerry (Jon Hamm), one might expect her to become the big antagonist of the film's second half — but then Mabel (Piper Curda) accidentally squishes the Queen, leaving the vengeance-seeking caterpillar Titus (Dave Franco) as the new Insect King. Casting the most Oscar-nominated actress ever as a character who's so quickly, unceremoniously killed only heightens the absurd joke.

In "Project Hail Mary," Streep's meta voice cameo comes in a montage of Dr. Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) testing out different voices for his computer translation of Rocky's alien language. Grace praises Streep for being able to do anything acting-wise, but continues to cycle through other options for Rocky's voice. The astronaut and the alien ultimately agree to a voice performed by James Ortiz (who happens to also be the puppeteer operating Rocky).