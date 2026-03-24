15 Best Prequel Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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The term prequel has gotten a bad rap over the years. It often gets lumped in with sequel when people talk about the lack of creativity in Hollywood, but at least with sequels, you're getting a brand new story that's hopefully advancing the main character's journey in some way. By its very definition, a prequel has to occur prior to the events of the original film. That means we already know where most of the characters have to end up, so there can't be too many surprises.

And yet, there are still plenty of prequels out there that show what can be done with this type of story. Sometimes knowing what happens at the end of the story is a benefit rather than a setback. There are also movies you probably had no idea were prequels because they only subtly connect with the original work.

To determine the best prequel movies of all time, we examined critical scores and overall audience response. These are the prequels that break the mold and show how storytellers shouldn't feel limited just because their movie has a natural stopping point.