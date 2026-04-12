15 Best British Movies Of All Time, Ranked

From the witty delights of the Ealing comedies to the humanity of kitchen-sink realism to the lush big-budget period romances of the '90s and 2000s, the cinema of the United Kingdom is among the richest in the world.

Ranking the 15 best British movies of all time is basically an impossible task to carry out fairly in any kind of satisfying way, but let's go ahead and try anyway. The list below makes an earnest attempt to shout out the U.K.'s most astonishing cinematic achievements — with the field limited to a maximum of one movie per director, in order to spread the wealth as much as possible.