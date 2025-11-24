Steven Spielberg Described This Epic '60s Movie As A 'Major Miracle'

Which other films helped influence Steven Spielberg's work? "Citizen Kane," for one. The sweeping classic — in which Orson Welles makes one of the best directorial debuts of all time – is a major favorite of his. Spielberg admitted that Welles' work has encouraged him to have chutzpah while making his own motion pictures. "It means everything to me," he said to the American Film Institute. He's also expressed approbation for productions like "The Searchers," "The Godfather," and "The Greatest Show on Earth," describing each one as a formative influence on his movies.

But directors never stop growing, and one can't accuse Spielberg of staying stuck in the past. He also loves "Dune: Part Two" and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. He even owned up to being dazzled by a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. "The superhero movie that impressed me was 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' When it ended, I left the cinema with the feeling that I had just experienced something new, free of cynicism and without concern for being gritty when necessary," he told Omelete (via IndieWire). And he's fond of comedies like "Tootsie" and "Viva Las Vegas," as well.

Absorbing so many different stories from so many different genres has paid off handsomely for the director. Over the years, Spielberg has helmed movies as varied as "Schindler's List" and "Jurassic Park." With both the biggest of blockbusters and largest of bombs under his belt, his reputation seems destined to grow for decades to come — and his work will be a testament to the power of human creativity until the oceans run as dry as T.E. Lawrence's deserts.