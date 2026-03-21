The Star Wars Character You Didn't Realize Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Played

While there have been quite a few "Star Wars" shows released after the success of "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: Visions" often goes under the radar, despite being one of the best entries in the franchise. The series is effectively an anthology, with each episode featuring a different animated short that fits into the "Star Wars" universe. Similar to Netflix's "Love, Death & Robots," multiple animation studios help to produce the shorts.

"Visions" boasts a 98% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest rated "Star Wars" projects, thanks to those varied animation styles. "There is no shortage to the beauty that exists within 'Visions,'" The AV Club's Juan Barquin writes in a review for the first season. Barquin also calls the series "one of the best episodic anthologies around," which is high praise.

With three seasons available so far, and reportedly a fourth on the way, now is the perfect time to start "Star Wars: Visions," not only to hear Cynthia Erivo as Kratu, but to witness its beautiful animation for yourself.