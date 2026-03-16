Celebrities Missing From The 2026 Oscars In Memoriam Segment

Every year, the Oscars tries to honor the fallen members of the Academy with an in memoriam segment. Sometimes this goes swimmingly, and the most memorable figures who passed over the previous 12 months get their flowers. But more often than not — either because they died at an awkward point in the year, or because their family didn't want them included, or simply due to omission — some major faces end up excluded from the final production.

This year, while audiences were treated to beautiful tributes to Rob Reiner and Catherine O'Hara, among other recently deceased luminaries, a surprising number of big names didn't make it. One of the most shocking missing faces belonged to the iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, who passed away in December 2025. The Academy also managed to skip Bud Cort, of "Harold and Maude" and "Brewster McCloud" fame, who passed away in February 2026. Additionally, the Academy missed noting the recently deceased Robert Carradine, star of "Revenge of the Nerds" and "Lizzie McGuire."

It's stunning that these folks were left out in the cold by the Academy during this year's televised tribute — but they were just some of the names that were omitted.