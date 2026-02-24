Robert Carradine, Lizzie McGuire And Revenge Of The Nerds Star, Dead At 71

Robert Carradine, who became a household name starring as Lewis Skolnick in the "Revenge of the Nerds" film series and was reintroduced to a younger generation as the father on "Lizzie McGuire," has died. He was 71 years old. "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," the actor's family said in a statement issued to Deadline.

While no cause of death was mentioned by the family directly, Deadline reported that Carradine died by suicide, with the statement also pointing to Carradine's "valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder." They also said that they hoped to "shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness."

Before "Revenge of the Nerds," Carradine had early roles in Westerns and worked with his brother David Carradine (whose own death came to reveal tragic secrets) on various projects. He came from a family of actors — his father, John Carradine, was known for horror films and Westerns. Robert's other notable credits include "Escape from L.A.," "The Big Red One," and Quentin Tarantino's box office smash "Django Unchained."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org