Man Of Steel Director Zack Snyder Reviews James Gunn's Superman Movie

The hills of social media might be alive with the sound of outrage (and sock puppet accounts), but real life presents a different outlook. While there's an ongoing battle between those still mourning the death of the Snyderverse and those who have taken up a sword for James Gunn's new DC Universe, the beef doesn't extend to the filmmakers. On the contrary — "Man of Steel" director Zack Snyder is full of praise for Gunn's 2025 "Superman" movie.

Appearing on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast to discuss the 10-year anniversary of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Snyder referred to Gunn's film as "amazing" and remarked about what makes the DC Studios co-CEO stand out as a filmmaker. "James is singular in his storytelling, in his ability to channel mythological pop culture into what I would consider just iconic and a very particular point of view that's both poignant and funny," he said. "I think he's the best at it that I can think of. He's a great steward of that world."

Snyder's analysis proves to be right on the money. Looper's "Superman" review mentioned how Gunn delivered the hero the world needs right now, while the film holds an 83% critical approval rating and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In other words, there are more fans of Gunn's "Superman" than there are detractors.