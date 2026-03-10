Quentin Tarantino's Rambo Pitch Makes The Stallone Prequel Look Like A Mistake

Sly Stallone is at it again. And in this instance, "it" is the "Rambo" franchise, which is getting yet another installment — this time a prequel titled "John Rambo" — from Lionsgate, with the man himself working as an executive producer. For those who haven't heard of the project before ... no, the 79-year-old Stallone is not reprising the role he's played in five prior "Rambo" movies nor pretending to be a baby-faced version of himself. Instead, the titular role will be played by young star Noah Centineo, portraying a version of the character that predates 1982's "First Blood." "There's more to the story," Stallone said in a brief announcement video on Instagram. "I couldn't be more excited."

However, while some fans will be excited about the film — and Stallone's involvement — it's a letdown when it comes to this property's potential. The prequel promises to offer more of the same, and a new "Rambo" film could be so much more interesting, if only the filmmakers listened to Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino, you ask? Yes – some years back, he offered an alternative vision for the future of the franchise, pitching a full-on remake of "First Blood" that would stick more strictly to the original novel by David Morrell. Tarantino even had a cast in mind, and while the acclaimed director's "Rambo" movie was never much more than an interesting idea, it reveals some of the potential pitfalls that the upcoming "John Rambo" prequel may face: namely, that the Stallone-produced "origin story" for the character of John Rambo must still be a Vietnam movie, after all, and while director Jalmari Helander has earned a strong reputation in the genre of violent, vengeful action movies, the subject matter for a more traditional "Rambo" prequel in 2026 is more questionable.