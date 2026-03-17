Why William Christopher Replaced George Morgan As Father Mulcahy On MASH
Father Mulcahy (William Christopher) offers infinite wisdom and makes plenty of mistakes throughout all 11 seasons of "M*A*S*H." The series focuses on the medical team of a mobile army surgical hospital as they heal the wounded and mourn those they can't save during the Korean War. Each challenge changes these characters, especially Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda), who becomes a dear friend to Father Mulcahy. While the series spends a lot of time peeling back the layers of these characters, Father Mulcahy continuously shows his true self by sticking to his morals and offering care that most never question. Christopher's sincere yet humorous performance is still talked about more than 40 years after the series ended, but he wasn't the show's first choice.
The pilot episode features George Morgan as Father Mulcahy, but those behind the scenes realized that they would rather have Christopher play the padre. In the alt.tv.mash Usenet group, under the username Elsig, executive producer Larry Gelbart wrote, "For reasons having nothing to [do] with that gentleman's ability, Gene Reynolds and I decided to go with [William] Christopher in the role." Morgan's appearance in the pilot is very brief and doesn't include much dialogue. So, Christopher was able to seamlessly step into the role, and he prepared for it with a priest who had a very special connection to an early installment of "M*A*S*H."
How William Christopher prepared to play Father Mulcahy
"M*A*S*H" is one of the best shows of the 1970s because it expertly blends elements of a medical drama with satirical humor as it focuses on the personal and professional lives of characters who are living near the frontline of war. Father Mulcahy focuses on the role that faith plays in the midst of war, and his job is deeply examined when he starts questioning his importance in "M*A*S*H" Season 7, Episode 15, "Dear Sis." Of course, understanding the duties of a catholic priest requires research, and William Christopher received help from one priest who had a deep knowledge of "M*A*S*H." He told the Los Angeles Times (via MeTV), "I ran into the priest who had been the technical advisor on the movie 'M*A*S*H,' and he was a great help." Christopher added that he was not raised Catholic, and his role grew his knowledge of Catholicism over time.
Father Mulcahy tries to put scripture and faith at the center of his advice, but Christopher said that he didn't want every line to focus on his priesthood. "His choice of language doesn't have to be sprinkled with pieces of the Bible. I tend to say things like, 'Oh dear me,' 'My goodness,' or 'Goodness gracious,' because that's the way I talk," he said. It's an approach that makes Christopher's advice feel more natural rather than preachy. It also allows for a deeper focus on his humanity, which helps us relate to him as he faces personal struggles and doubts.