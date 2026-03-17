Why William Christopher Replaced George Morgan As Father Mulcahy On MASH

Father Mulcahy (William Christopher) offers infinite wisdom and makes plenty of mistakes throughout all 11 seasons of "M*A*S*H." The series focuses on the medical team of a mobile army surgical hospital as they heal the wounded and mourn those they can't save during the Korean War. Each challenge changes these characters, especially Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda), who becomes a dear friend to Father Mulcahy. While the series spends a lot of time peeling back the layers of these characters, Father Mulcahy continuously shows his true self by sticking to his morals and offering care that most never question. Christopher's sincere yet humorous performance is still talked about more than 40 years after the series ended, but he wasn't the show's first choice.

The pilot episode features George Morgan as Father Mulcahy, but those behind the scenes realized that they would rather have Christopher play the padre. In the alt.tv.mash Usenet group, under the username Elsig, executive producer Larry Gelbart wrote, "For reasons having nothing to [do] with that gentleman's ability, Gene Reynolds and I decided to go with [William] Christopher in the role." Morgan's appearance in the pilot is very brief and doesn't include much dialogue. So, Christopher was able to seamlessly step into the role, and he prepared for it with a priest who had a very special connection to an early installment of "M*A*S*H."