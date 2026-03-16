10 Most Controversial Horror Movie Sequels Of All Time

In February 2026, "Scream 7" entered theaters on a wave of controversy, much of it centering around the firing of "Scream VI" leading lady Melissa Barrera as well as a marketing tie-in with Meta's generative AI program. That's a whole lot of negative publicity to launch a horror sequel around, but it's far from the first scary cinema follow-up to garner controversy. After all, this genre's constantly courted danger with intense material, as various horror movies banned for being too disturbing can attest. It only makes sense that returns to certain frightening cinema realms would also inspire controversy.

What's fascinating, though, is how controversy can materialize around these horror sequels. It's not always just the routine outrage over violent or gruesome imagery. Much like Freddy Krueger appearing in so many different forms in people's dreams, controversy can pester horror sequels in countless ways. Sometimes, there's a bruhaha between movie studios and movie theaters over exhibition terms for horror sequels. Other times, tension develops over screenwriting choices that alienate major actors or directors. Behind-the-scenes chaos and external real-world tragedies can also be the source of problems for these projects.

Sequels are typically greenlit by studios because they're seen as easy sources of revenue. With all the controversy these horror sequels inspired, though, there was nothing easy about these movies; their cultural legacies have been defined by all kinds of torment. Unfortunately, there's a long line of horror sequels besieged by controversy as infamous as the most terrifying slasher villains.