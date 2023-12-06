The 5 Grossest Kills In Saw Movies Ranked

John Kramer always wants his victims to escape his traps and better their lives, but the same can't be said for his apprentices. Amanda struggles with her place following her liberation, while Detective Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) practically sneers at humanity. At first glance, "Saw III" seems to be business as usual. Detective Kerry (Dina Meyer) investigates yet another Jigsaw trap gone wrong, and it's only upon further inspection that she finds something wrong with the scene. To get into the room of massive carnage, authorities had to dismantle the door because it was welded shut. It suddenly becomes obvious that whoever built this trap never intended for the victim to escape. Only later does Hoffman reveal his role as Jigsaw's apprentice, as well as his complete disinterest in following he mentor's moral code. That's what makes this trap so insidious and more cruel than any John put into place.

Then there's the sadistic way Hoffman conceived the trap. When Troy (J. LaRose) wakes up, he finds that he has been pierced and chained to the floor. Multiple chains are hooked into his skin, including his shoulder and lower jaw. The only way to escape is by tearing the chains from his body before time runs out and the bomb detonates. Hoffman had all his bases covered to ensure that Troy would be unable to survive. Though Troy is determined and almost frees himself, he's ultimately too late — and even if he hadn't run out of time, Hoffman made certain there was no way he was getting out of that room alive.