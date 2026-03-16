South Park's 5 Best Kenny McCormick Moments, Ranked

Kenny McCormick may just be the best character in the "South Park" universe. Muffled by his traffic cone orange parka, Kenny's words — typically voiced by either Matt Stone or Eric Stough — aren't always clear, which means no inspiring Broflovski-esque moralizations or appalling Cartmany insults to give a window into his personality.

But actions speak louder than words, even in 2D. Far from just a silent member of the show's central quartet that could easily be reduced to the running gag of Kenny's tragic "South Park" deaths, Kenny is an essential member of his friend group with a complex and evolving personality. And in the show's nearly three decades of airing, he's been responsible for some of the funniest and most heartwarming moments in "South Park." As one Reddit user put it, "In a show filled with idiots, psychopaths, and extremists, he feels the most normal and is the most selfless character in the show, even with all the death he goes through." And lest we forget, Kenny is the "South Park" universe's actual secret superhero.

Between his adorable personality and his unwavering kindness and empathy towards everyone, even the undeserving (we see you, Cartman), Kenny is proof that "show, don't tell" yields some of the best character writing. From world's best brother to the world's cutest kawaii princess, here's a breakdown of the best Kenny McCormick moments in "South Park."