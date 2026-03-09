The Only Recap You Need Before Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come

One of the best final girls in horror movie history, Grace Le Domas (Samara Weaving, who played Bill's daughter in "Bill and Ted Face the Music") is back, and she's still not taking any guff from the rich and demonically connected. Want to learn more about what happened to her back in "Ready or Not," and why she's on the warpath once again? Click our video above, which breaks down Grace's journey from happy bride to self-determined warrior.

"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" picks up immediately after Grace's battle against the Le Domas family. Now using her maiden name, MacCaullay, she quickly learns that her former in-laws aren't the only rich folks in the world who made a deal with the devil to gain power and influence. Forced into another game of wits, she now must defeat four families instead of just one. To her shock, her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton, Margaret from "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things"), has been dragged into the battle. But two MacCaullay girls might be more than a whole generation of Danforths can handle, and Grace might have a real shot at grabbing the High Seat of the Council — thus helping to rule the world.

The original "Ready or Not" made over $57 million on a $6 million budget, so it's no wonder why Searchlight Features has brought Grace back for another adventure. Critics largely loved Grace's travails, too, and giving the first film an 89% approval score. "Here I Come" looks to replicate Grace's success — and she certainly went through a lot to survive her first hellish night.