The Only Recap You Need Before Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come
One of the best final girls in horror movie history, Grace Le Domas (Samara Weaving, who played Bill's daughter in "Bill and Ted Face the Music") is back, and she's still not taking any guff from the rich and demonically connected. Want to learn more about what happened to her back in "Ready or Not," and why she's on the warpath once again? Click our video above, which breaks down Grace's journey from happy bride to self-determined warrior.
"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" picks up immediately after Grace's battle against the Le Domas family. Now using her maiden name, MacCaullay, she quickly learns that her former in-laws aren't the only rich folks in the world who made a deal with the devil to gain power and influence. Forced into another game of wits, she now must defeat four families instead of just one. To her shock, her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton, Margaret from "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things"), has been dragged into the battle. But two MacCaullay girls might be more than a whole generation of Danforths can handle, and Grace might have a real shot at grabbing the High Seat of the Council — thus helping to rule the world.
The original "Ready or Not" made over $57 million on a $6 million budget, so it's no wonder why Searchlight Features has brought Grace back for another adventure. Critics largely loved Grace's travails, too, and giving the first film an 89% approval score. "Here I Come" looks to replicate Grace's success — and she certainly went through a lot to survive her first hellish night.
Grace walked through fire to get her happy ending
In "Ready or Not," Grace is freshly married to Alex (Mark O'Brien), the middle Le Domas child. She learns on her wedding night that she will be asked to participate in an old family tradition and draw a card from a puzzle box belonging to an enigmatic figure named Le Bail. Having plucked the hide-and-seek card, Grace humors Alex's folks and looks for a safe place to hide out in the cavernous mansion — while the whole household gathers their weapons.
Grace quickly figures out that the seemingly innocent game she's been conned into playing is actually a fight for her life. The Le Domas clan is cursed: if the newest member of the family selects the hide-and-seek card, that person must be sacrificed. If the rest of the family fail to find her and kill her by the time the sun rises, they will die in her place. She must survive until dawn, and Grace has no intention of laying down her life and arms to please her new husband or his family.
Will she get lucky a second time — and can you recall what happens next? Click our video above to refresh your memory, then head to theaters on March 20 and watch "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come."