2026 Oscars Best Actress Prediction: Which Performance Has The Best Chance To Win

Jessie Buckley is going to win the best actress Oscar for "Hamnet" at the 2026 Academy Awards. It really is that simple.

Allow us to expand on that, will you? Sometimes, Oscar races are a dead heat right up until the end ... and truthfully, the three other acting races feel completely up in the air as we approach the 98th ceremony. With that in mind, let's just reiterate this: it is almost impossible, barring any sort of spectacular upset, that anyone unseats Buckley for her starring role as Agnes, the long-suffering wife of playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal), in the achingly beautiful "Hamnet."

Still, Buckley faces some formidable competition, and the truth is that almost anyone else in this category would be a phenomenal winner. (Almost.) Rose Byrne is the clear "runner-up," so to speak, for her lead performance as a struggling mother of a chronically ill child in Mary Bronstein's bonkers "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," and if Buckley hadn't blown away the competition as a woman who tragically loses one of her children to illness, Byrne would feel like a sure thing.

Elsewhere, we've got the genuinely fantastic Renate Reinsve for her latest collaboration with Joachim Trier, the raw family drama "Sentimental Value" — and we've also got Emma Stone for her latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, the wonderfully bizarre conspiracy-theory satire "Bugonia." Kate Hudson is, with all due respect, also here for "Song Sung Blue," somehow. (Hudson should already have an Oscar for "Almost Famous" and Amanda Seyfried or Chase Infiniti should have gotten her spot for "The Testament of Ann Lee" or "One Battle After Another," but we digress.)

Amazingly, Buckley and Byrne — the two standouts — deliver very different performances about an all-too familiar topic: motherhood.