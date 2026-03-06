The Full House Actor Who's Secretly A Writer On Hulu's Paradise

"Full House" developed a hardcore fanbase during its time on air, turning Scott Weinger into a household name. However, he chose to put his acting career on hold for college. After four years out of the spotlight, he returned to Hollywood with the goal of becoming a writer. "I started, literally, by bringing somebody coffee and handing out scripts," he told Yahoo! His path eventually crossed with Dan Fogelman, who gave him his first writing credit on his debut series (the WB sitcom "Like Family") in 2003. Fogelman later hired Weinger for his ABC comedy shows "The Neighbors" and "Galavant," and he would turn to him once more when "Paradise" came around.

With "Paradise," Weinger has proved that he can handle drama, especially with the Season 1's "Agent Billy Pace." The episode shows Billy's (Jon Beavers) backstory before ending with his murder. Weinger told Variety that, despite the somber ending, most of the episode focuses on themes that fans already associate him with, including the joy of young love. "We've got a lot of things that I've written plenty of times, but put through a fun-house mirror of crazy drama and a crazy situation and really violent, sinister things happening," he said.

Weinger has also contributed to "Paradise" Season 2, which proves to be emotionally potent. He deeply examines tech billionaire Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) in "Another Day in Paradise," penning an episode that tells the backstory of "Paradise" while helping us connect emotionally to a stone-cold character. It proves just how good Weinger is at character examination while getting fans excited about what will come next. Viewers are certainly enjoying what he's bringing to the show: Both of Weinger's "Paradise" episodes to date are ranked in the top ten on IMDb.