The Full House Actor Who's Secretly A Writer On Hulu's Paradise
Contains spoilers for "Paradise" Season 2, Episode 3 — "Another Day in Paradise"
Hulu's "Paradise" is a political thriller that turns into a post-apocalyptic adventure as viewers uncover the much larger story that surrounds the murder of former President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). Much of it is told from the perspective of leading Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), whose viewpoint sinks us deeper into the relationships and conflicts that led to this moment. The "This is Us" star is a perfect fit for this twisty series filled with interpersonal drama, so his casting didn't come as a surprise, but no one ever thought that a "Full House" actor would help write this thriller.
As it turns out, Scott Weinger, who played D.J. Tanner's (Candace Cameron Bure) boyfriend Steve Hale on "Full House" (and later on "Fuller House"), is a writer and co-executive producer on "Paradise." It's a giant departure from his many goofy roles, but he was excited to join the project when creator Dan Fogelman approached him. "He probably knew that I would get excited theorizing about how the world would end. What is it like? How do you build a city in a bunker? All these nerdy questions," Weinger told Yahoo!, adding, "He knew that I would be intellectually curious about all these things." That curiosity has sent Weinger down rabbit roles that explore the most mysterious of characters, but getting to "Paradise" was not an overnight journey for him.
How Paradise's creator shaped Scott Weinger's writing career
"Full House" developed a hardcore fanbase during its time on air, turning Scott Weinger into a household name. However, he chose to put his acting career on hold for college. After four years out of the spotlight, he returned to Hollywood with the goal of becoming a writer. "I started, literally, by bringing somebody coffee and handing out scripts," he told Yahoo! His path eventually crossed with Dan Fogelman, who gave him his first writing credit on his debut series (the WB sitcom "Like Family") in 2003. Fogelman later hired Weinger for his ABC comedy shows "The Neighbors" and "Galavant," and he would turn to him once more when "Paradise" came around.
With "Paradise," Weinger has proved that he can handle drama, especially with the Season 1's "Agent Billy Pace." The episode shows Billy's (Jon Beavers) backstory before ending with his murder. Weinger told Variety that, despite the somber ending, most of the episode focuses on themes that fans already associate him with, including the joy of young love. "We've got a lot of things that I've written plenty of times, but put through a fun-house mirror of crazy drama and a crazy situation and really violent, sinister things happening," he said.
Weinger has also contributed to "Paradise" Season 2, which proves to be emotionally potent. He deeply examines tech billionaire Samantha "Sinatra" Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) in "Another Day in Paradise," penning an episode that tells the backstory of "Paradise" while helping us connect emotionally to a stone-cold character. It proves just how good Weinger is at character examination while getting fans excited about what will come next. Viewers are certainly enjoying what he's bringing to the show: Both of Weinger's "Paradise" episodes to date are ranked in the top ten on IMDb.